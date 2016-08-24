Local Sports

Key West opens football

By Dick Wagner

Keynoter Contributor

Imbued with confidence after a surprising preseason victory, the Key West High football team will open the regular season against Westminster Academy at 7 p.m. Friday at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.

The Fort Lauderdale team, one of five new teams in the Gold Coast Football Conference, were 6-4 last season and have a new coach, Willie Tillman, a former assistant at Florida Tech.

“They have athleticism in the skill positions,” Key West coach Johnny Hughes said of the Lions.

Last Friday night on a turf field in Delray Beach, Key West came from behind for a 27-24 victory over American Heritage, a team of Division 1 prospects that handily defeated the Conchs last season en route to being a state Class 3A runner-up. Key West went 6-5 last year.

“It didn’t feel like a preseason game; it was an electric atmosphere,” Hughes said. “We played with an intensity I hadn’t seen in a long time.”

Trailing 10-0, the Conchs cut the lead on a 40-yard touchdown run by Jesse Garcia. Jair Torres then kicked off, the ball landing on the Heritage 5 yard line and spinning untouched back to the 10 where it was recovered by Joadel Delarus.

Kolby Kelleher then ran six yards for a TD that put the Conchs up 13-10 at the half

Kelleher’s appearance in the game was a surprise. A leading Conch performer last season, he had recently transferred to a school in Jacksonville but decided to return. “He just showed up on the first day of school,” Hughes said .

A 98-yard drive by the Conchs early in the fourth quarter culminated in a one-yard TD run by Alvin Howard, who later scored again from 60 yards out. Howard played wide receiver, wingback and cornerback, and returned punts and kickoffs.

Quarterback Michael Cleaver had a 36-yard run that set up a touchdown.

Hughes praised his defense, particularly Stervens Dor, a 6-foot-2, 245 pound sophomore who was dominating on the line and had a sack that ended the game “We can’t block him in practice,” the coach said.

Damien Alvarez chipped in with an interception.

