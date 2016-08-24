Canes face rival Dolphins after rolling in exhibition

Now the real football season arrives for Coral Shores High, bringing with it the first real test for the Hurricanes.
The Dolphins of Marathon High School travel north to Tavernier for a 2016 opener that continues a decades-long island rivalry. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. Friday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium on Plantation Key.
“We need come in with a mindset of doing what it takes to win,” said Alphonso Bryant, co-coach of the Canes with Herbert James.
“It may be best that we play Marathon first,” Bryant said. “Our kids are excited about the game, so hopefully that means they’ll be ready to go.”
In Marathon’s Kickoff Classic against Somerset Academy-Silver Palms last Thursday, the Dolphins got a 17-9 comeback win.
Coral Shores was very ready to go in its Kickoff Classic exhibition Friday but visiting Highlands Christian of Palm Beach came south with just 15 varsity players.
The Canes rolled to a 47-0 shutout win, with 356 rushing yards, seven touchdowns and three forced turnovers despite a running clock through the fourth quarter.
Tanaris Walker ran the ball just five times but scored touchdowns on romps of 31 and 64 yards, ending with 112 yards.
Aiden Hawkins garnered 51 yards on his first run, and ended with a game-high 117 yards on his six rushes.
Josh Holper ran for 43 yards on eight tries, while Bryce Wheaton and Ryan Bannerot each scored on four-yard bursts into the end zone.
Anthony Cosme added 37 run yards in the second half, and starting linebacker Blye Hofstetter went 21 yards on his one rush.
The Hurricanes’ offensive line — Dustin Chamberlain, Matt Pontefract , Mason Smith, Isiah Edwards, Cote Snodgrass and Jay Kubida — helped open big holes.
Sophomore quarterback Juan Pablo Aborrezco hit three completions, including a three-yard touchdown to Elijah Woods.
Highlands’ Knights tried to throw but found little time to set things up against a strong defensive rush from linemen including Derrick Davis, Cameron Rowland, Chamberlain and Edwards.
Hofstettter broke up a pass in a strong game outside, along with linebacker mates Wheaton and Hawkins.
Defensive back Juan Fleitas and tackle Cullen Kennedy recovered Knight fumbles, and defensive back Camren Carter picked off an interception just before halftime, when the Canes were up 26-0.
Marathon’s Dolphins will provide a sterner test, Bryant cautioned. “Marathon does a lot of good things, both offensively and defensively,” Bryant said. “They have a lot of great players.”
Marathon edged Coral Shores, 16-13, in a late-season Southeastern Football Conference game last fall.
Coral Shores expects several veterans who missed the Highlands game, including Conner Rhyne, Zane Absten and Sean Walters, to be ready for the Marathon contest.
“It’s a rivalry game so it will be a challenge,” Bryant said. “Actually, every game this year will be a challenge. We have to be ready.”
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments