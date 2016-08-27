ICS volleyball scores opening victory

Island Christian School’s girls volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-1 win over Marathon High School’s junior varsity.
The Eagles stopped the Dolphin JV in a 25-17, 8-25, 25-14, 25-22 decision in Islamorada. ICS veteran Jade Basilius served 10 serving points in the fourth game to seal the win.
With a small student body, the Eagles get in some local matches by taking on the JV of larger Keys schools. The Eagles go to Coral Shores High to play the Hurricane JV at 5 p.m. Tuesday, then travel to Miami Christian on Thursday. The next ICS home match is 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 (JV at 4 p.m.)
Results from a scheduled Friday trip to Princeton Christian were pending at press time.
Lady Canes fall
Coral Shores High’s Lady Canes rallied late but dropped their regular-season volleyball opener Tuesday to Immaculata-LaSalle.
The visiting Lady Royals won the first two games before the Canes evened the score with 25-19, 25-23 wins. Immaculata took the fifth-set tiebreaker, 15-11.
Coral Shores “put on a strong performance,” said head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin. “Strong defense and teamwork kept the sets close.”
Britney Doyle delivered 10 of the Canes’ 34 kill shots. Haylee Curry scored seven kills and Elise Anderson nailed six. Curry and Doyle teamed for five blocks.
Coral Shores travels to Key West High on Tuesday (varsity start at 5 p.m.), then visits Ransom Everglades on Thursday.
