Cane swimmers boost numbers in comeback season

A recruiting drive managed by student athletes helped swell the ranks of Coral Shores High swimmers, now preparing for an opening meet Tuesday.
“I give the kids a lot of credit,” said head coach Jon Olsen. “We’re back with 35 kids — 12 boys and 23 girls — which should help us make a fight of it at the Monroe County Championships.”
Zybo Marchetti, a sophomore, was elected boys team captain after helping to persuade others to get in the pool.
“Zybo is a year-round club swimmer and was a great recruiter to get people to come out this year,” Olsen said.
Also helping was a student video made by the 2015 team that showed the fun side of competitive swimming. “We’re hopeful that can become kind of a program tradition,” Olsen said.
Olsen knows a little something about swimming tradition. The former University of Alabama swimmer earned four Olympic gold medals on U.S. relay teams in 1992 and 1996, and was a team captain the 1996 games in Atlanta.
“I enjoyed watching the games this year,” he smiled. “I had the best view — on my television at home.”
Coral Shores had some standout individual performances last fall but struggled in team standings with fewer than a dozen athletes going to the starting blocks.
Returning swimmers include girls captain Molly Hunter, Emily Green, Paris Gasser and Aly Sotolongo. Craiger King and Tyler Arnold join Marchetti as boys returners.
Preseason drills include dry workouts of calisthenics before pool laps. “It’s good for team bonding,” Olsen said. “It’s a lot easier to talk to each other when you don’t have your face in the water.”
Doral Academy is scheduled to compete at the Ron Levy Aquatic Center at Founders Park in Islamorada in a Tuesday meet tentatively scheduled to start at 3 p.m.
The Hurricanes host three more home meets in September.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments