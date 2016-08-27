In season opener, Conchs swim past Dolphins

Key West High has long dominated Marathon in a friendly swimming rivalry, and that trend continued in Wednesday’s season-opening meet at the Florida Keys Community College pool.
The Key West boys won, 134-20, and the Conch girls won, 106-60.
The Dolphins, though, had some shining moments in the sun.
Abby Grace won the 50-yard freestyle race in 27.91 seconds, edging teammate Hannah Zeils (27.07). Grace and Zeils were on the winning 200 free relay team with Sophia Dipre and Shannon Pitchford; Pitchford also won the 100 breasttroke, and Miranda Mattice won the 500 free in 7:01.
“We had 15 swimmers who all did great,” Marathon coach Sarah Maschal said. “Rachel Matthis, an eighth-grader, was a huge surprise in the 500 free [fourth in 8:00], and was right behind her sister Audrey, a junior [second in 7:03].”
The Key West girls were led by Morgan Bentley, who won the 200 individual medley (2:27) and the 100 butterfly (1:07), and Francesca Carbone, who was first in the 200 free (2:10) and the 100 free (59.81).
For the Conch boys, Chris Korzen won the 200 free in 2:08 and the 500 free in 6:17 and Cruise Sweeney was first in the 50 free (24.06).
“Cruise Sweeney had a great meet,” said Key West coach Lori Bosco.
Other winners were Chris Sweeney (50 free), Kevin Cowan (100 fly), Devan Murphy (100 free).
The meet was conducted in an air of congeniality — the teams joined in singing “The Sar-Spangled Banner” and, afterward, shared pizza.
“It was a great meet,” Maschal said. “Both teams exhibited great sportsmanship.”
