Dolphins start volleyball season with win against rival Coral Shores

The Marathon High Lady Dolpins didn’t mind a little storm Thursday night when rival Coral Shores High rolled through for volleball.
Although the match started a little slow for the Lady Fins in their first regular-season match, losing the first set 25-22, they came back strong against the Lady Canes in the second, third and fourth sets, 25-16, 25-21 and 25-18, to take the best-of-five match.
“We didn’t play our best but I thought for our first game we played really well,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman.
“I’m really proud of them,” he said of his team coming back after losing the first set.
Senior middle-hitters Hannah Child and Rachel Philcox played well, Freeman said. Other star players, Freeman said, were sophomore setter Grace Kirwan with 18 assists and freshman setter Alyiyah Headen, who had nine assists.
He’s also glad to see junior outside hitter Baelee Pettry back in action, as she was out last season with a torn ligament.
“It’s back to work tomorrow,” he said. “We definitely need to clean up our game, but it’s OK.”
Coral Shores coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said the Lady Canes (0-2) played a solid first set but were thrown off when main center Lily Costa became sick and sat out for the rest of the match.
“I had to put another girl in that was younger, and she did the best she could. It was up and down, they fought hard but they still need to come together and consistently play,” Ets-Hokin said. “They need to work on consistency.”
Senior Brittney Doyle was a standout with seven kills and four serving aces.
Ets-Hokin said Marathon took advantage of their sudden weakness “and most teams are going to do that.”
The junior varsity Lady Fins won 2-0 against the JV Lady Canes. Marathon (1-0) plays at home again Tuesday against Palm Glades Academy at 6 p.m., with the junior varsity match at 4:30.
