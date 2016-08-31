Lady Eagles open volleyball district season with sweep

Island Christian School’s girls volleyball team opened its District 8-2A season Friday with a three-game sweep of longtime rival Princeton Christian.
The Lady Eagles (3-0) went on the road to score a 25-14, 25-19, 25-17 decision over the Panthers.
“Princeton always has a good, competitive team every year so we know we have to bring our A-game,” ICS head coach Sam Ovalle said. “Our girls came out with confidence and played a great game.”
ICS veterans Alyssa Bell and Jade Basilius led the Eagle charge with strong games on the floor and at the net.
“Sarah Makepeace played her first game as a setter and did a great job,” Ovalle said. “We’re looking forward to more good sets from her.”
The Eagles, who have scored wins over the junior-varsity squads of both Marathon High School and Coral Shores High, travel to Miami Christian School on Friday for a district game. A scheduled Tuesday game against Redland Christian Academy was cancelled by Redland.
Island Christian plays its next home game at the ICS gym at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 6 against Calusa Prep.
In other Upper Keys prep sports this week:
▪ Island Christian School is scheduled to open its eight-man fall football season with a 4:30 p.m. Friday home game in Islamorada against visiting Harvest Academy.
▪ Coral Shores High’s girls volleyball team travels to Ransom Everglades on Thursday. Results from Tuesday’s scheduled match at Key West High were pending at press time. The Canes’ next varsity home match in Tavernier is Sept. 15, against Gulliver Prep.
▪ The Hurricane swim teams host Westminster Christian at 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Founders Park aquatic center in Islamorada. Results from Tuesday’s scheduled season opener were pending.
▪ Coral Shores’ junior-varsity football program, coached by Jeff Gautier, has scheduled a 6 p.m. Sept. 8 home game in Tavernier against the visiting Key West High JV.
