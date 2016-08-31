Despite bad 2nd half, Conchs win

Attired in $5,500 worth of new gray uniforms, the Key West High football team had a good first half and a miserable second half in a 47-41 victory over Westminster Academy in a season-opening Gold Coast Conference game last Friday night at Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium.
The game, which began at 7 p.m., didn’t end until 11, mainly because of a half-hour lightning delay and myriad penalties.
“It seemed to go on forever,” Key West coach Johnny Hughes said.
Westminster, which trailed 26-0 at the half, scored all of its points in the second half. “That was disheartening to see,” Hughes said. “We had some subs in but you can’t open the floodgates like that.”
On a muddy field, Alvin Howard scored three touchdowns for the Conchs on runs of 71, 35 and 60 yards.
Kolby Kelleher scored twice and quarterback Michael Cleaver added a TD, as did Carson Hughes, the coach’s son, on an interception return.
Key West opened the scoring three plays into the first quarter when a bad snap led to a tackle in the end zone and a safety. It soon became 9-0 when Howard took a pitch from Cleaver — who had faked giving the ball to Jesse Garcia — and ran 71 yards for a TD.
Late in the second quarter, a 21-yard scoring pass to Kelleher increased the lead to 16-0. After the lightning delay, Kelleher scored from 20 yards out and Jair Torres closed out the half with a 33-yard field goal.
Westminster quarterback Andrew Shiple, who passed for more than 400 yards, sparked the Lions’ second-half lead with three TD passes.
Howard scored his other two TD runs in the second half to keep the Conchs ahead, and Hughes’ 17-yard run for a score after his second interception also staved off the visitors’ momentum.
Key West will play at Pembroke Pines Charter Friday night.
