Coral Shores strikes like lightning before lightning ends Marathon game

The Dolphins of Marathon High struck first in Friday’s regular-season opener, but the host Coral Shores Hurricanes struck back — hard.
After the Canes bolted to a 31-point second-quarter lead, a flurry of actual lightning bolts halted the game just before the start of the second half with Coral Shores ahead, 38-6.
“The sky lit up,” Coral Shores Athletic Director Rich Russell said. “In the interest of safety, we called it.”
Florida high-school rules require that when a game is halted by lightning, it cannot be restarted until a half-hour after the last visible bolt. When the game was called, it had already been delayed about 20 minutes, and lightning still danced through the clouds.
The 38-6 halftime score goes into the Southeastern Football Conference books as the final score. There is a chance Marathon and Coral Shores could meet again in the league playoffs but nothing is scheduled.
With Coral Shores taking over in the second quarter, a running clock triggered by a 35-point margin on the scoreboard seemed far more likely than a successful Marathon comeback.
In 24 minutes of game time, the Canes scored on four offensive touchdowns, a safety and an interception return for a 16-yard touchdown by Cameron Rowland, a defensive lineman.
Tanaris Walker, a Cane junior running back and linebacker, carried the ball for 12 or more yards on all three of his carries, scoring two touchdowns on sprints of 16 and 12 yards.
The Dolphins, a developing squad with sophomores and freshmen comprising more than half the 29-player roster, scored on their first drive. Marathon sophomore quarterback Jackson McDonald hit junior Stevie Sainz with a pass down the right side that covered 31 yards of the 53-yard drive.
Coral Shores coaches Alphonso Bryant and Herbert James game-planned for senior runner Josh Holper to carry the load, running 15 times in the first half for a game-high 80 yards. Holper scored the first Coral Shores touchdown on a two-yard burst behind his effective blockers. He also had a 47-yard run erased by penalty.
Walker took a pitch for a 16-yard run and then scored from 12 yards out on the Canes’ 32-yard drive after Marathon punted from the Dolphin 6-yard line.
Coral Shores went up 22-0 when sophomore quarterback Juan Pablo Aborrezco (2-for-6, 35 yards) threw to back Aiden Hawkins, who avoided Marathon defenders for a 51-yard touchdown pass play.
A botched snap on a Marathon punt ended in a Coral Shores safety that made it 24-6. Less than two minutes later, Walker scored from 12 yards out after Holper ran for 20 of the 36 yards on the short drive.
Marathon tried to work on the passing game but Rowland of Coral Shores picked off a short toss and returned it 16 yards for the touchdown. Sean Walters’ kicker made it 38-6.
Jackson got the Dolphins moving just before halftime, hitting passes of 20 and 14 yards to Rodrigo Avena, then 12 yards to Thad Goodwin down to the Cane 18-yard line. A sack by Coral Shores defensive end Connor Rhyne stalled the drive. Marathon lined up for a field-goal try that turned into a run, stopped short of the first down.
Kyshaun Appolon, a Marathon sophomore, carried seven times for a team-high 17 yards in the two-quarter game. The Cane defensive front did not allow much room to maneuver.
Coral Shores had strong defensive showing from linebackers Bryce Wheaton, Ryan Bannerot, Blye Hofstetter and Hawkins. Defensive end Robbie Prosek pulled down a 15-yard sack.
Both Keys teams play on their respective home fields this weekend.
Marathon High hosts Ransom Everglades at 7 p.m. Friday. Ransom (1-0) defeated Florida Christian, 45-12, in its opener.
Coral Shores takes on Miami Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Friday at George M. Barley Jr. Stadium. Country Day’s Spartans are coming off a 28-7 loss to Immaculata-LaSalle.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
Comments