Cane swim girls race to opening victory

Girls swimming for Coral Shores High got a late start on the pool season but started well Thursday with a team win over visiting Carrollton at the Founders Park pool.
“Our girls team performed above expectations and we’re excited about the future of the program,” assistant coach Katie Fry said. “The Canes are back!”
The season’s scheduled opener, Tuesday against Doral Academy, was postponed because of weather. Efforts are made to set a new date.
On Thursday, the Cane girls dominated Carrollton.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Coral Shores swept the top four spots with sprints by Caroline Hoff, Aly Sotolongo, Paris Gasser and Marissa Darrow.
Other Canes scoring points in the all-girls meet included Olivia Bang, Kiersten Heilbron, Emily Green, Vanessa Bang, Carolyn Barrow, Courtney Nelson, Felicia Morris, Gianna Ancheta, Victoria Nyman, Molly Hunter, Lauren Hutchings, Jessica Koval, Isabella Bolivar and Jamie Ang.
A detailed meet summary was being compiled at press time.
The Cane boys swam an intra-squad exhibition, posting good times for the early season, Fry said.
Head coach Jon Olsen’s squad hosts Marathon High School and Westminster Christian at 4 p.m. Friday at Founders Park in Islamorada.
Netters seek win
Coral Shores’ girls volleyball team heads to Westminster Christian on Tuesday seeking its first win of the regular season.
The Canes (0-3) fell in three competitive games at Ransom Everglades (game scores pending at press time) in a Thursday match. Coral Shores “put up a strong performance” against Ransom’s powerhouse program, Cane head coach Kathy Ets-Hokin said.
Lauren McCormick scored five kills and made seven digs for the Canes. Elise Anderson made a team-high eight digs. Anchored by Lizzie Warfield and Delaney Hoag, the Canes were “unyielding on defense,” the coach noted. Sierra Jenkins was solid as a setter.
Island Christian School’s volleyball Eagles host Calusa Prep at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Islamorada. Results from a scheduled Friday match at Miami Christian were pending.
Kevin Wadlow: 305-440-3206
