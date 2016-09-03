Marathon High runners have high expectations

From the Seven Mile Bridge to Captain Hook's Marina and Dive Center and in between, Marathon High School cross-country runners have been pounding the pavement.
Jim Murphy, who has coached the Dolphins for the past eight seasons, watched the boys practice Monday afternoon. They were jogging 10 miles in order to condition for their first race Sept. 9 at the King of the Hill meet in Miami’s Tropical Park.
“Weekly, the boys are running between 35 and 45 miles a week, and the girls are hitting between 20 and 30 miles a week,” Murphy said.
Practicing apart since the beginning of the month, the team of eight boys and eight girls will start running together after the Labor Day weekend.
“We have a few returners on the girls’ team but a lot of first-year runners, so we’re giving them a few weeks to get ready,” Murphy said.
The boys were recently in Miami for the Westminster Christian Warrior Preseason Jamboree on Aug. 20. Senior Joel Zaila came in ninth place with a 5,000 meter time of 18:56 in the 5K (3.1 miles). The team placed third out of six.
“He’s our top runner and he was last year too,” Murphy said of Zaila, who holds the school record at 18:03.
The boys were also set to run in Stuart in Martin County this past Saturday but the meet was canceled due to lightning. Even though their first official meet isn’t for another nine days, that gives the young team more time to prepare.
“With all seven of our runners back for the boys and Keygan Jeffries returning to Marathon for his senior season after living in Seattle for a couple of years, our goal is to defend our district title and get back to states,” Murphy said. “Our girls advanced to regionals last year and our goal is to advance two years in a row.”
The girls’ team has two seniors, Britney Cunningham and Kayla Prince.
Some of the runners will head to the Key West Golf Club for the Conch Cross Country Classic on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Both the boys and girls teams will be heading to the King of The Hill race on Sept. 9.
