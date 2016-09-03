Conchs take Canes to five but lose

Back to serve, Key West High’s Shelby Wachter stood behind the end line and faced the gym wall to gather herself before turning and twirling the multi-colored ball with one finger and a smile. She then took two quick steps, jumped and smacked the ball over the net.
The fifth and deciding game in Tuesday’s Conchs-Coral Shores High volleyball match was under way.
The visiting Hurricanes under coach Kathy Ets-Hokin had run off six consecutive points late in the first game to win, 25-17. The surge had been sparked by Lauren McCormick’s two service aces.
With a noisy crowd in the Bobby Menendez Gym heated up, Key West had jumped to a 9-2 lead in the second game and was never threatened, the 25-14 victory ending on a Masyn Sellers kill shot.
On the bench for the Hurricanes was Brittany Doyle, their top scoring threat, who had two points in the first game. She had told Ets-Hokin she had hit her head on the floor in warmups and believed she had a concussion. And so, two folding chairs down from the coach, she had spent the game rooting for her teammates and texting on her phone.
Game three had been one of long rallies, with Coral Sores libero Lizzie Warfield and her Conch counterpart, Brooke Stanyer, diving and skidding on the gleaming floor to keep points alive. It had been 20-20 before the Hurricanes, again led my McCormick, pulled away for a 25-22 victory.
Game four had been full of errors, with Coral Shores making too many late in a 25-21 loss. But the Conchs lost Danielle Jones, who sat out most of the game with a dazed look and a big bandage around her head.
Now, the fifth game (first to 15) was under way amid a frenzy of crowd noise. Though Wachter’s serve was in, Coral Shores won the point for a 1-0 lead and, on the bench, Ets-Hokin was thinking, “I trust my girls.”
After two Conch errors, the Canes led 4-1, and Key West coach Kim Butler called a time-out. When play resumed, the Conchs still could not solve McCormick’s serving, and it quickly became 6-1. The Conchs then ran off two points in a row, one on a combined block by Keely Butler and Omaris Millet.
The Conchs were down 9-4 when a grimacing Wachter had to be helped to the bench after injuring her ankle. Still, the Conchs persevered. They got to within 13-8 on a shot by Samantha Golden.
It was 14-8 when the Conchs tried to return a Warfield serve. The ball eventually sailed toward the end line with Key West senior Haley Gorman in desperate pursuit.
With both hands Gorman shot the ball back over her head — but short of the net. The game and match ended and Gorman hopped on the court in frustration before going to the bench, where she held her bowed head in her hands.
