Marathon defeats Palm Glades in shutout

Still riding a high after defeating county rival Coral Shores High last week, the Marathon High Lady Fins volleyball team went on to win their first district match Tuesday night against Palm Glades Prep Academy.
In a varsity doubleheader, the Dolphins won the first match 25-6, 25-5 and 25-2. The Palm Glades Eagles traveled to Marathon from Miami for a dual match, so the Lady Fins will not have to travel to the mainland this season.
“We started out playing really well and kept it up the entire match,” said Dolphins coach Kevin Freeman. “The competition was not as strong as I would have liked it to be, but in the past we seemed to play down to our competition and we didn’t do that. This win gives us our second win in districts and a 3-0 record overall.”
Senior Rachel Philcox led the way with seven aces and five kills. Sophomore Grace Kirwan had 10 aces, three kills and 12 assists, while senior Hannah Child chipped in with two aces and four kills.
“This was our first district match and we were able to get the win,” Freeman said.
The Lady Fins won the second match, as well, 25-8, 25-11 and 25-6. In this match, all 15 players on the team played and some were able to get some varsity game experience for the first time.
“I was impressed about how hard they played and that there wasn’t a let down. Our serving improved and we had 41 aces in the second match,” Freeman said.
Bailey Sullivan had 10 aces, followed by Aliyah Headen with eight aces, two kills, and four assists.
“We were happy that everyone got to play and contribute in some way for the win,” Freeman said.
Palm Glades Prep coach Bettina Geel said she was proud of her young team.
“This is our first game of the season for our girls and we have a lot of middle-schoolers on our team, so it’s the first time they’ve ever played a game like this,” she said. “For them even to get into the double digits, that was our goal. They met their goal and that was it. I’m proud of what they did do.”
Friday’s scheduled home match against Everglades Prep Academy was cancelled. The Lady Fins will play at Westwood Christian School on Tuesday, at Somerset Academy South Homestead on Wednesday and in a Key West tournament on Friday.
Katie Atkins: 305-440-3219
Comments