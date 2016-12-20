Marine biology scholarships available

The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, a non-for-profit organization that conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment, is now accepting application packages for scholarships to support full-time undergraduate and graduate students enrolled at Florida institutions of higher education.
Only students who are conducting research related to the biology, ecology, habitat or management of fish in Florida’s marine environment will be eligible. The awards program takes into consideration the breadth of research methods needed to effectively understand and sustainably manage marine fish.
Up to eight scholarships will be awarded to highly qualified students. The scholars will receive $5,000 to support their academic program as well as a certificate designed and signed by artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist and explorer Guy Harvey.
The deadline to submit all required application materials is 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5. Students can visit https://www.flseagrant.org/students/scholarships/guyharvey/ for more information. Applicants must submit: a current resume; a two-page career statement describing key experiences that led them to this point in their career, explaining their qualifications for this scholarship; one letter of recommendation; a photocopy of their college transcripts; and a two page description of the research they are conducting for their master’s thesis, Ph.D. dissertation or formal undergraduate research project.
This scholarship is administered by the Florida Sea Grant College Program. Materials can be submitted electronically or by mail to Melissa Macarages, Florida Sea Grant College Program, 1762 McCarty Drive, Building 803, University of Florida, P.O. Box 110400, Gainesville, FL 32611-0400.
A panel of faculty members from Florida universities will review applications and recommend scholarship finalists to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. To see a list of current and past scholarship recipients and their projects, please visit https://www.flseagrant.org/students/current/.
Comments