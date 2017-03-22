Sailing Camp registration is now

The Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program at the Upper Keys Sailing Club is gearing up to get as many Florida Keys kids as possible sailing and enjoying the outdoors this summer season.
Online registration is now available by visiting www.msysp.org. This year’s sailing camp is slated to cast off for another eight weeks beginning June 12 through Aug. 4. Kids ages 7 through 17 will enjoy learning to sail on a variety of different sail boats and will have the opportunity to skipper a boat on their own or together with one or two other fellow campers.
The week-long sessions will introduce campers to the basics of sailing, boat handling and seamanship, and when winds are light, kids will enjoy tubing, nearshore kayaking, snorkeling and visits to nearby islands located in or near Everglades National Park.
“We want our campers to develop a greater appreciation for being outdoors and on the water, and one of the best ways to take full advantage of this is by learning how to sail,” said Rosa Lamela, the Mark Sorensen Youth Sailing Program’s sailing director. “Sailing brings home the importance of safety out on the water and makes kids keenly aware of their environmental surroundings. Our campers are privileged to sail and enjoy the beautiful uncongested waters of Buttonwood Sound in Key Largo throughout the entire summer.”
Camp hours for the week-long sessions are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Cost is $265 per camper per week. Parents can register their kids online by visiting www.msysp.org. A limited number of scholarships will be offered to children from low-income families that live and attend school in the Florida Keys. For more information about the sailing camp or to request a scholarship application, contact Rosa Lamela at (305) 747-2600 or email her at info@msysp.org
