Sailing Camp registration is now

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help. Pause

2:29 Miami Heat's Whiteside talks about hand injury

0:50 Manhunt for suspect closes Hialeah streets

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay

1:35 Dragic on Whiteside: 'Hopefully he's going to be OK.'

1:06 FHP trooper critically hurt in Dolphin Expressway accident

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:24 Say cheese! Italian police caught thieves stealing $500 wheels of Parmesan

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality