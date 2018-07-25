They got busted before lobster miniseason even began

One of the first arrests of the 2018 lobster miniseason happened about an hour before the season actually began.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers stopped a small boat propelled by a 3-horse power engine around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the bay side of Whale Harbor in Islamorada. The three men on board had roughly 20 spiny lobsters in a netted bag..

While it’s not immediately clear if the lobsters were of legal size, what is clear is the men caught them before it was legal to do so..

For each lobster caught, the men, who have not yet been identified, face a separate misdemeanor charge, said FWC Officer Billy Thompson.

“They’ll spend a lot of days in jail for this one,” said Thompson, who provided backup for his colleagues who made the bust, and who towed the men’s vessel back to the FWC’s base on the bay side of mile marker 84 in Windley Key.

While the arrests at Whale Harbor may have been the first of he two-day miniseason, which began at midnight, they won’t be the last. Thousands of people flock to the Keys every year for miniseason to get their bag limit of the sought-after crustaceans — six per person, per day in the Keys and Biscayne National Park.

The Florida miniseason ends midnight, Thursday. Regular season begins Aug. 6 and lasts until March 31.

For Thompson and his partner, Officer Zach Hoppe, their miniseason opening night was cut short after they conducted a safety stop on a man and woman sitting in a skiff on the bay and discovered the man, who was the only one of the two capable of driving the boat, was visibly intoxicated.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Officers Billy Thompson and Zach Hoppe cuff a man who they said failed a series of field sobriety tests Tuesday, July 24, 2018. David Goodhue/dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

“Once we start to do a stop, it’s our job to keep everybody safe,” Thompson said.

Hoppe and Thompson put the man through a series of field sobriety tests, and the man became impatient, saying he could not grasp all the steps in the test. Hoppe and Thompson determined the man could not safely drive his vessel back to his hotel and they arrested him. They also had to tow the man’s skiff back to the FWC base and call the man’s wife a cab so she could get back to her hotel.

The remaining hours of Hoppe’s and Thompson’s shift were taken up booking into the jail at Plantation Key on a boating under the influence charge.

Before making the boating under the influence arrest, Thompson and Hoppe checked several boats for safety violations and illegal lobster fishing, but found most boaters and lobster hunters were up on the rules and compliant.