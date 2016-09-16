Spot a spotted eagle ray in the Keys

It appeared out of the corner of my eye as it glided by in the watery haze. It looked like a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber with white spots.
I was about 90 feet underwater scuba diving near the deck of the USCG Cutter Duane, a ship intentionally sunk to be an artificial reef off Key Largo.
Now, B-2 bombers aren’t known to “buzz” the Duane and I didn’t think I was “narked” (suffering from nitrogen narcosis — the intoxicating effect divers may get on deeper dives).
I blinked and took a closer look. The stealth bomber was actually a large spotted eagle ray.
Cool!
Later, back on the dive boat, there was all manner of chatter and excitement.
“Did you see the ray?” “It was huge!” “Yeah, it swam right at me!” “I hope it comes back on the next dive” and on and on.
The divers on the boat didn’t travel to some faraway exotic location to view the spotted eagle ray. It was up-close-and-personal right here in the Keys.
Spotted eagle rays usually are seen in bays and coral reefs gliding gracefully along while slowing “flapping” their pectoral fins (wings).
It is a rare treat to see a large spotted eagle ray when diving on the deeper intentionally sunken wrecks in the waters off the Keys. Divers that see them, and especially those that are lucky to get a photo, are quick to post the photo or news of their good fortune on social media.
Spotted eagle rays (Aetobatus narinari) are big, beautiful and mesmerizing to watch as they gracefully “fly” through the ocean.
“In the western Atlantic Ocean, it is found in waters off North Carolina and Florida (U.S.), Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean and Bermuda south to Brazil. This ray can be found from Mauritania to Angola in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. In the Indo-West Pacific, it occurs in the Red Sea and from South Africa to Hawaii, including north to Japan and south to Australia. The spotted eagle ray also resides in the waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean from the Gulf of California south to Puerto Pizarro, Peru, including the Galapagos Islands (Ecuador).” (http://www.flmnh.ufl.edu/index.php?cID=2033)
The body of spotted eagle ray can grow to be nine feet wide and eight feet in length. With the whip-like tail, they have been measured at over 16 feet long and weighing over 500 pounds. Their skeletons, like those of sharks, are made of cartilage rather than bone.
They are a shy and usually wary of divers. They have verminous tail spines, but spotted eagle rays are not dangerous unless handled improperly.
Spotted eagle rays have a pronounced head with eyes on the side of the head. They have one of the largest brain-to-body weight ratios of any fish.
The spotted eagle ray has a distinctive pattern of small white, bluish-white, greenish, pearly, or yellow spots on its dark gray or black dorsal side (back). Some have white rings with a black center that join to form lines and circles.
The ventral (bottom) side of the ray is a whitish. The edges of the fins and the tail are darkly shaded or black.
The spotted eagle ray is a social creature and usually stays in or returns to the same area.
The ray often swims close to the surface in large schools, but some, like the one we saw on the Duane, go deeper – up to 200 feet.
Spotted eagle rays live on a diet that includes small fish, clams, oysters, shrimp, octopus and squid. Its shovel-shaped snout and duck-like bill help it scoop-out prey from the ocean bottom. This sometimes leaves small craters in the sand or mud.
A ray eats by crushing its food with its plate-like teeth and using rows of papillae (small nipple shaped objects) located in its mouth to separate food from shells. Large rays can occasionally crack through a conch shell.
The main predators of spotted eagle rays are large sharks, including the great hammerhead. Rays can be infected by parasites and even tapeworms.
The spotted eagle ray has an estimated life span of 15 to 20 years.
The mating behavior of spotted eagle rays might be considered “R” or “adults only” by the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). Because this is a family publication, here is a description suitable for all age groups.
A female is pursued by one or more males until a male grabs the female to mate — which only lasts for 30-90 seconds. The female then may mate with several males over a short time period.
The fertilized eggs develop and hatch inside the body of the mother and are nourished by a yolk sac. After a one-year gestation period, the female gives birth to a litter of up to 4 pups measuring about 6 ½ to 13 ½ inches.
The pups take four to six to six years to mature.
A ray can jump out of the water. Scientists aren’t sure why they do this. “They may be females trying to avoid unwanted male attention, or they may do it to shake off parasites or remoras. They may also perform these noisy belly-flops just for fun.” http://environment.bm/spotted-eagle-ray/
Some biologists think the reasons for jumping out of the water may include avoiding predators or even to help the females give birth — sort of like human moms taking long walks hoping to induce labor.
The jumping behavior of one spotted eagle ray in March 2008 caused a tragic accident in the Keys resulting in the death of both a boater and a ray.
A 57-year-old Michigan woman was killed when a spotted eagle ray jumped out of the water and struck the woman in the face as she rode in a boat travelling 25 mph near Vaca Key.
Although it is extensively fished in some parts of the world, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the spotted eagle ray, “is not considered a good food fish, and when caught, makes loud sounds ... Instead, it is used for fishmeal and oil.”
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) says there may be at least four species of spotted eagle rays. The organization has put the fish on its red list –near threatened. It gives the ray a “vulnerable” classification in Southeast Asia where fishing pressure is particularly intense.
In Bermuda anyone convicted of catching and/or killing an Eagle Ray is subject to a fine of $25,000 or imprisonment for 2 years. http://bernews.com/2011/11/house-passes-protected-species-act/)
The spotted eagle ray is protected in Florida state waters. http://myfwc.com/research/saltwater/sharks-rays/ray-species/spotted-eagle-ray/
Because of its beauty and graceful swimming, the spotted eagle ray is a popular display fish in public aquariums.
The next time you are in or on the water in the Florida Keys be on the lookout for a spotted eagle ray. Because they come near shore, you don’t have to be a scuba diver to have the chance of seeing one.
On a beautiful Keys day, a ray jumped out of the water right in front of my kayak as I was paddling near the shore off Tavernier — a rare sight that I will never forget. (No, I hadn’t read the story of the woman in the speeding boat. But, that incident was a very rare one — like Steve Irwin’s death in September 2006 after he was pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming an underwater documentary film titled “Ocean's Deadliest.”)
For more on spotted eagle rays see: http://www.flmnh.ufl.edu/index.php?cID=2033
Don Rhodes, in addition to a career in government affairs, has taught scuba for 30 years. He and his wife retired to Tavernier five years ago, where he works as an instructor for Conch Republic Divers. He can be reached at donrrhodes@gmail.com.
