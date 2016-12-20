FKCC students become scuba diving instructors

Ten Florida Keys Community College diving students have advanced from the role of student to instructor. Each successfully passed the Professional Association of Dive Instructors (PADI) Instructor Examination (IE) last week, certifying them as open water scuba instructors.
The PADI IE is a two-day evaluative program conducted by a PADI employee who tests an instructor candidate’s teaching ability, dive theory knowledge, skill level, understanding of the PADI System, attitude and professionalism. With PADI certification, widely considered the gold standard in the diving industry, these diving instructors will be qualified for attractive professional diving jobs around the world — teaching individuals how to scuba dive.
In addition to earning the respected industry certification, the students are also earning an associate degree and/or certificates in diving. Two students, Neil Clay and Patrick O’Reily, received diplomas for various degrees and certificates at the College’s fall graduation ceremony held on Wednesday.
