Oh, and scuba diving’s good for you too!

As we approached the dock next to the dive shop, happy scuba divers were excitedly talking about what they had just seen during two dives on shallow, protected reefs off the upper Florida Keys.
New friends were exchanging e-mail addresses and promising to send copies of underwater photos. Others were packing up their dive gear and filling in log books to keep records of their dive adventure.
The captain announced the names of a young couple that had just completed their scuba certifications. The boat erupted in cheers.
I felt very fortunate after a long career of office jobs to be able to spend my retirement indulging in scuba diving in the warm water of the Keys.
Driving home I was relaxed, calm and felt in pretty good shape for an old geezer.
Scuba diving opens up a new world of experiences that most folks only get to vicariously witness on TV, the movies, or in public aquariums.
It turns out that scuba diving, besides being fun, is good for your physical and mental health.
Diving burns as many as 500 calories an hour, which can be great for your waistline. When I regularly dive the bathroom scale turns into my friend and I don’t look at a slice of key lime pie like it is made of hemlock.
Diving on a regular basis steadily improves and maintains your general fitness and stamina levels, which helps improve cardio-vascular performance and reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke and circulatory problems.
It also increases muscle tone and strength (helping to relieve tension and improve a host of ailments) from lifting and carrying gear, climbing back onto the boat or walking to shore and kicking with fins against the resistance of water.
The deep slow breathing performed by experienced and active divers can strengthen their respiratory systems and increase lung capacity and oxygen uptake. Experts say increased oxygen levels in the body raise energy levels, stimulate circulation and benefit heart and lung functions.
Deep slow breathing also creates a calm, relaxed state that reduces anxiety and depression. Many experienced divers equate underwater breathing to a form of meditation.
There are other emotional benefits from diving.
Watching fish in an aquarium is relaxing. The calming effect is intensified when divers find themselves in the same watery environment as colorful fish, coral and other amazing marine life.
It has been reported that encounters with a species of marine life of special interest to a diver, such as a turtle or purpose, produce the same type of positive effects as those evoked when a person interacts with a cherished pet.
Even the blue color of water, after the red light has been filtered out at depth, has a soothing effect on some divers.
Humans are social creatures and, for most of us, social interaction contributes to good health. Experiencing the beauty of the ocean with similar minded people can lead to lifelong friendships and a sense of belonging within a community.
I can almost hear some folks reading this say, “Sure, he’s a scuba instructor. He has to say this stuff. I tried diving and had a miserable experience.”
Others might say that they can get similar health and fitness benefits at the gym, bicycling or running — all without going in the scary water with all those strange creatures just waiting to eat them.
Admittedly, diving is not for everyone. Certain life-long fears are difficult to overcome. And, you need to know how to swim and be in reasonable physical condition to take the certification course.
Some would-be divers tried scuba and the conditions were poor, the water was too cold, or the instructor wanted everyone in the class to be a Navy Seal.
I recently spent time with a guy who told me all the terrible things that happened during his diving course 25 years ago. He never dived again.
With advancements in gear, the innovation of diving computers, and standardized course procedures, recreational scuba diving has evolved from a sport for daredevil young people to, with certain exceptions, a universal recreational activity.
If you stick with it, scuba diving can be exhilarating, awe-inspiring, relaxing, calming and rejuvenating.
People come from all over the planet to visit the Florida Keys and dive in its warm water, which provides excellent opportunities to view all manner of marine life, coral formations and sunken ships.
Active divers tend to be adventuresome sorts who love the sea, visiting new places and meeting fellow scuba enthusiasts. The Keys give divers the opportunity to make new friends from all different cultures and walks of life and to stay involved in a hobby that is good for them.
OK, scuba diving is good for your health; but, don’t give up your membership in the gym if you only are going to dive a few times a year. Many of the diving accidents you hear or read about are the direct result of a person not being in the proper health or physical condition for the type of diving in which they are participating.
Even active scuba divers, especially dive professionals, engage in other forms of exercise to stay in shape to enjoy the full benefits of diving.
For more on the health benefits of SCUBA diving see: http://www.healthfitnessrevolution.com/health-benefits-scuba-diving/
Don Rhodes, in addition to a career in government affairs, has taught scuba for 30 years. He and his wife retired to Tavernier five years ago, where he works as an instructor for Conch Republic Divers. He can be reached at donrrhodes@gmail.com.
Comments