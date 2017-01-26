Oh, and scuba diving’s good for you too!

1:39 Emily Estefan finds her voice Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear

1:31 Surveillance video captures I-95 police shooting

1:36 Store clerk badly beaten during robbery

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:36 Miami-Dade police arrest 2 persons involved in the MLK Day shooting where 8 people were shot