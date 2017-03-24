There’s a scuba program to fit all schedules

As you drive over the long bridge into Key Largo you notice water, lots of water. Continuing down the “Overseas Highway” you also notice scuba dive shops, lots of dive shops and the iconic red flag with a white strip flying in front of the stores.
It seems the tourism folks named “Key Largo” the dive capital of the world for a reason. The place beckons visitors to dive. But, many visitors, although they may be interested in the sport, aren’t divers – even if they have thought about becoming one after seeing a TV show, movie or watching a diver in a public aquarium feed fish.
When folks I meet learn that I am a dive instructor, they often say, “I have always wanted try scuba.” This is followed by comments relating to how their ears hurt when they dive down into the deep end of a swimming pool, the lack places to dive “back home,” or busy schedules filled with work and kid’s activities that preclude them from taking a scuba course.
Even on vacation, schedules have been planned ruling out taking the time for a complete course to become a certified diver.
But, if you want to try diving during your visit to the Keys and don’t have the time for a full scuba certification course, no problem. You can experience the thrill of diving through a Professional Association of Diving Instructors’ (PADI) Discover SCUBA Diving (DSD) program. (Various other organizations that certify scuba instructors have similar programs.)
The DSD program is ideal for people who have only a limited time but still want to experience the joy of a shallow dive or two to see the beautiful reefs in the Keys under the careful eye of a certified and experienced scuba instructor.
To sign up for a PADI Discover Scuba Diving program, you must be at least 10 years old. (Children need the signed authorization of their parents or guardians.) No prior experience with scuba diving is necessary, but you need to be in reasonable physical health.
The program consists of three parts: a bit of paperwork and academics; a pool session to practice the skills needed to dive in the ocean; and, optional scuba dive(s) in the ocean.
The paperwork includes a medical questionnaire to make sure you don’t have any conditions that would make it unsafe for you to dive.
The academic portion takes less than an hour watching a video and reviewing a booklet containing information you need to know during your dive.
You learn about the effects of increasing pressure on air spaces in the body (like ears, sinuses and lungs) caused by descending in water.
Your instructor will demonstrate how to equalize the internal pressure in your ears to the external water pressure. (One technique is to squeeze your nose closed and gently blow with your mouth closed as you descend – similar to what you may do in an airplane.)
The instructor, booklet and video also cover the importance of breathing normally while underwater and emphasize never holding your breath while scuba diving to prevent potential harm to your lungs from the increased pressure from breathing compressed air at depth. (A scuba regulator provides air at the pressure needed to keep your lungs full and working even though the water pressure gets greater the deeper you descend.)
The booklet and video also contain information about scuba equipment, underwater hand signals, and not harming the reef or harassing the sea life.
Then comes a short quiz to make sure you understand the information you just learned.
Next, it is off to the pool or other safe, shallow “confined water” location.
You may practice assembling the scuba equipment. This is not required as part of DSD but I include it so folks get acquainted with the gear and how it works. It is also a good head start if you decide later to take the full scuba certification course.
During our “winter months” comes the wet suit part – sort of like wiggling into a full body girdle. Trust me. It is easier to do this here than back home where you might need a much thicker wet suit.
At poolside, you or your instructor will place lead weights into the designated removable pockets of the buoyancy control device (BCD) that holds the scuba tank (filled with pressurized air – not pure oxygen) and helps keep everything in place. The weight is needed to help you sink, especially if you are wearing a wet suit. Your instructor will determine how much lead weight you need and may adjust the amount later in the water if it is not the right amount. (In some locations, you might use a “weight belt” instead of putting lead weights into the BCD.)
After you get into the water and are helped into the scuba gear, you will practice the skills you need to know for dives in the ocean or other open water location.
You will learn where the breathing devices (second stages of the regulator), inflator and deflator buttons for the BCD, air gage, and weight releases are located
Your instructor will review underwater hand signals for: Are you OK? Something is wrong. Watch me. Stay close. Go up. Go down. And, other signals for information needed to communicate under water.
OK. You are now ready to actually breathe underwater. It is an amazing experience – sort of like hearing Darth Vader. (The sound of Vader breathing in the Star Wars movies was made using a scuba regulator.)
What happens if your regulator’s mouthpiece falls out of your mouth? No problem. You lean to the right; keep your arm next to your body and swing your arm in an arc from the back to the front and locate the regulator hose; put the mouthpiece into your mouth and blow into it before taking a breath so you don’t inhale any water. There also is a purge value on the mouthpiece for this purpose. You may practice both methods while blowing small bubbles to prevent breath holding – remember, never hold your breath while scuba diving.
When scuba diving, you can’t swim to the surface and pull the mask away from your face and let the water drain out. Instead, you tip your head down, push on the top ridge of the mask to create leverage (some folks use their thumbs to help with the leverage on the mask) and gently blow out your nose as you tip your head back up.
It actually works. The air forces the water out of the mask. But, clearing a mask of water while underwater is a skill that some new divers need to practice because the water in the mask bothers them or they blow out their mouth instead of their nose.
You will learn: to monitor your air gage and to show you instructor how much air you have left in your tank; how swim under water with fins; how to equalize the pressure in your ears; proper ascents and descents; and, how to perform a “giant stride” entry from the side of the pool into the water. The giant stride may be the technique you use to enter the ocean from the dive boat.
Some instructors also demonstrate the use of the alternate air source second stage, a part of the regulator that is used if divers need to share air from a single tank.
Now, you are ready to dive with your instructor on a shallow reef or possibly the lagoon at Jules Undersea Lodge (famous for the record breaking 73 day stay underwater by Roane State biology professor Bruce Cantrell and instructor Jessica Fain) if the ocean is too rough that day for a beginner to safely dive.
If the scuba gods smile on you, the ocean water will be flat, warm, and clear giving you the opportunity to travel out by boat to our beautiful shallow reefs for a dive or two while escorted by your instructor.
Once at the dive site, you will step off the boat and swim or pull yourself along a horizontal line to a floating ball that has a “down line” for you to hold while you are descending. (The instructor will get off the boat first to watch and to make sure you are OK.) The “down line” is very useful if you need to stop and go up a bit because you are having difficulty equalizing the pressure in your ears.
As you descend and get comfortable you will start to notice surroundings that look like a salt water aquarium overstocked with all manner of marine life. If you are lucky you may see lobster, live conch, grunts, a southern sting ray and a multitude of colorful reef fish and coral, parrot fish, a moray eel and maybe even a nurse shark.
A whole new world will open up for you. It won’t be a TV show. You actually will be scuba diving on a reef filled with tropical fish!
For more on Discover SCUBA see: http://www.padi.com/scuba/scuba-diving-guide/start-scuba-diving/try-scuba-diving/
Don Rhodes, in addition to a career in government affairs, has taught scuba for 30 years. He and his wife retired to Tavernier five years ago, where he works as an instructor for Conch Republic Divers. He can be reached at donrrhodes@gmail.com.
