Swimming with sharks

We were on a shark dive in Bimini, the Bahamas. Most of the other divers had run low on air and returned to the dive boat. The remainder of us moved into a diamond shaped pattern — facing out — to keep track of the sharks and get close-up images.
The great hammerhead shark veered over me and swam chest high at the woman diver kneeling in its path.
The image reminded me of a matador waiting with steely nerves while being charged by a very large bull. The shark kept coming; the diver held her ground.
Then, just before it seemed the shark would surely ram into her, the diver aimed an expensive looking underwater camera at the shark and snapped off a shot. The shark rose and cruised away passing just a few inches over the diver’s head.
Amazing! You don’t see that every day when drinking your coffee mocha latte frappuccino and texting one of your 500 close friends.
What possesses a pleasant, sane and mild mannered person to purposely strap on a mask, tank, bunch of hoses with mouthpieces at the end, lead weights and then dive into the ocean to take photos of sharks?
It starts innocently enough.
After a diver gets certified he or she is excited to be able to breathe underwater and to return home and tell friends or family about his or her adventure.
With experience divers gain confidence and become more aware of the amazing sights under the sea.
That is when the underwater photography bug bites many recreational divers. They want to take pictures of those sights. As the saying goes, “a picture is worth a thousand words”
Later, for some divers, come the shark photos.
Before the advent of digital cameras, a new diver visiting some exotic location might have purchased a one-time- use film camera rated for a shallow depth to shoot some photos. Afterwards, the diver would have excitedly taken the camera to have the film processed. If the diver was lucky a few images of a fish or two in the hazy distance would be visible.
This wasn’t enough for more active divers. They wanted better underwater photos and purchased “higher-end” underwater film cameras and strobes to help bring back the color lost when a diver descends deeper into the water.
Today, divers can purchase all manner of cameras.
There are inexpensive digital cameras that don’t require the use of an added water-tight housing. Some of these cameras have built-in flash. Certain cell phones are also capable of underwater photography so you can post your adventure right after the dive on Facebook.
The next step-up is numerous “higher-end” point-and-shoot digital cameras with the ability to adjust for light, speed and distance and equipped with underwater housings, strobes, and different lenses.
Going up the ladder is the more fancy and expensive gear like mirrorless and digital single lens reflex (DSLR) cameras. At this point the housing, strobes and other accessories may cost as much or more than the camera.
But, alas, with underwater photography — just like photography on land — it helps to know what you are doing. Just because you have an expensive camera doesn’t mean you will get great results.
Key Largo is fortunate to be the home base for one of the great underwater photographers, Stephen Frink, whose work has appeared in several scuba diving magazines, the cover of Newsweek and even the walls of the Murray Nelson Government & Cultural Center in Key Largo. Frink teaches master’s level courses in underwater photography, leads dive travel expeditions all over the world and participates in Victoria's Secret photo shoots.
During his 30-year professional experience Frink has received numerous accolades and accumulated an impressive client list including resorts, live-aboard dive boat companies, Alcan Aluminum, American Express, Canon, Jantzen swimwear, Mercury Marine, Rolex, Neo Sport, Nikon, Aqua Lung, Henderson Aquatics, Oceanic, Scubapro, Seaquest, and Subgear. He is the editor of Alert Diver Magazine, a publication of the Divers Alert Network (DAN), a non-profit 501(c) (3) organization, which provides dive safety information, emergency services, and insurance for the dive community.
What does the world famous underwater photographer say about capturing underwater images?
Frink emphasizes the need good dive skills, excellent buoyancy control and an understanding of marine life behavior. “A mistake made by many new underwater photographers is swimming quickly up to a school of fish just to discover that the fish have hurried away,” he says.
“Timing and personal vision are also important. Think about which way the marine life is moving and what is in the frame besides the subject?” Frink says. “What pops out at you or tells a story?”
“Knowing the effect of water on color is vital. Because water is much denser than air it filters out colors (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet in that order) the deeper or farther from the light source you are.”
Underwater lights are effective for only a few feet; you need get close to the subject to get the colorful images you see in dive magazines. “Even when using ambient light, it is important to minimize the amount of water between you and the subjects to get those clear images you want,” Frink notes.
“Blending strobe and ambient light effectively is critical in making the leap from only recording the moment to creating art,” Frink says. “Most of the better new digitally enabled strobes offer several different power settings, so very subtle effects are possible with the turn of a knob.”
Frink has other suggestions for taking quality images.
“Take proper care of your equipment.” Leaky “O” rings, dead batteries and camera malfunctions have ruined many underwater photography outings. “Don’t let your gear slosh around and bang into other camera gear in dive boat rinse buckets. This can lead to leaky housings and other problems,” Frink advises.
“If possible, shoot in clear water. It reduces backscatter (particles that appear in the image) especially when using a camera's built-in flash system.”
Capture images of worthy subjects. “Good images require a creative eye and brutal self-critique,” Frink says.
Other important steps in learning to take good underwater photos include being very familiar with the operation of your camera, lots of practice and taking photos of subjects at different camera settings.
This brings us back to the earlier question: what causes a pleasant, sane and mild mannered person to end up traveling the world taking photos of sharks.
Frink has one answer. “One of the most ecologically sensitive actions an underwater photographer can take is to picture the beauty, grace and majesty of these creatures in order to dispel the myth that sharks are out to get us and to educate people about their plight.” (See “Shooting Sharks” at: http://www.stephenfrink.com/sf-tips/200308sharks/)
Most dive certification organizations offer courses in underwater photography. The larger retail stores that sell underwater cameras, as well as numerous internet sites, have information and courses on underwater photography. Several “post production” photo editing programs are available to help enhance photos and fix minor problems.
So, even if you never plan to take photos of sharks, with the photo equipment choices available now you can get some great images right here in the Florida Keys. You might even see a docile nurse shark or two.
Don Rhodes, in addition to a career in government affairs, has taught scuba for 30 years. He and his wife retired to Tavernier five years ago, where he works as an instructor for Conch Republic Divers. He can be reached at donrrhodes@gmail.com.
