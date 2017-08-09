Vintage Weekend at the Diving Museum

The History of Diving Museum will hold Vintage Weekend Wonders, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13, where visitors can experience a classic diving experience reminiscent of the 1960s TV Show, “Sea Hunt,” and preserve their own classic photos, organizers say.
Saturday’s activities, at Lookout Lodge, begin at 1 p.m. include a dive in vintage gear using old Mike Nelson style double hose regulators. There will also be a barbecue and viewing of “Sea Hunt” episodes. Attendees can capture the moment by making digital souvenir postcards with Vivid-Pix Land & Sea software, learn about ways to preserve and conserve our planet with the NAUI Green Diver Initiative and participate in a lagoon cleanup.
Donation is $15 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Space is limited, register now for your dive time. Walk-ins will be welcome as space allows.
Sunday’s events, at the History of Diving Museum at Mile Marker 83 on US-1 in Islamorada on the bay side, start at 11 a.m. with tutorials on do-it-yourself photo restoration, using Vivid-Pix RESTORE software. Attendees can bring up to 12 photo prints or slides, an SD card or a USB drive, and Vivid-Pix experts will restore their faded or discolored photos for free.
The museum will also have guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to highlight new exhibit updates. Go to www.DivingMuseum.org for more information.
Comments