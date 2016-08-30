Interactive 3D maps designed to aid divers and businesses

Ocean Maps, an Austrian startup, created 3D underwater maps to be used as an interactive application for divers and businesses alike.
This month, Ocean Maps undertook the venture of mapping dive sites in Florida, from the Keys through Miami and aims to have the maps in app format by some time this fall, said Thomas Nemetz, CEO of Ocean Maps.
The company originated from the acquisition of Reef Interactive, a company that pioneered the ocean mapping to app industry. After the merge, Ocean Maps honed and implemented new technologies that expedited the seafloor mapping process, Nemetz said. Ocean Maps measures with sonar, satellite and video data to ensure the created maps are as realistic as possible while eliminating the chance of human error. The app functions both as an imperative tool for businesses that require information about the sea floor as well as a beneficial addition to marine recreational activities, said Nemetz.
Companies in the electric, drinking water supply or construction industries could appreciate the detailed and reliable statistics, Nemetz said. The maps could replace costly and sometimes risky dives. For diving schools, professional divers and amateur divers, it is not about avoiding dives, added Nemetz, instead, an interactive 3D map means an improved preparation for each dive which increases the margin of safety.
The app features four different modes of, including the “Dive Mode,” which simulates how the actual dive will be.
"Our main objective in the development of Ocean Maps is to increase the safety of divers through better preparation – true to our slogan: ‘We want you to dive safely,’” Nemetz said in a statement.
Ocean Maps has so far mapped the Attersee (Austria), the Kreidesee (Austria) and the Red Sea (Egypt) with international explorations, including Florida, currently in play. A free version of the app can be found in the Google Play and iOS App Store. For more information visit www.ocean-maps.com.
