Sailfish suprising Keys anglers

Last week we talked about what impact on the fishing there may be as a result of the tropical depression that passed south of us through the Florida Straits, into the Gulf of Mexico and ultimately up the East Coast.
Well, we never would have predicted this, but we had an incredible run of sailfish on Sunday and Monday. Sailfish. In early September. And not just a couple. Many captains report seeing 20 to 30 sailfish each day, with double-digit releases occurring. This is better sailfishing than we had during the spring.
This action was taking place from Tennessee Light off Long Key east to Alligator Light off Islamorada. The tailing conditions that caused this sailfish action may be gone by the time you’re reading this. But it might still be worthwhile to give it a try through the end of the week.
So if you’re in these blue-water areas, try live-baiting for a couple of hours. Ballyhoo, pilchards and cigar minnows have all been working.
There has been a smattering of dolphin and wahoo mixed in with the sailfish. Further offshore, there are slightly larger populations of these fish plus loads of blackfin tuna at the humps.
On the reef, we’re back to yellowtailing, with just a few mangroves intermingled. The deeper edge of the reef in 60 to 90 feet of water is most productive. There has been some straggler black grouper as well, and it’s nice to see them coming back so soon.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats spent much of the week fishing for yellowtails and mangroves on the reef. We were pleased to have a few short groupers mixed in, a sign of good things to come. In the bay, we did a couple of lobster charters. And the crew got in on the sailfish action with fun trips on Sunday and Monday, releasing eight and five sails respectively.
Capt. Lain Goodwin of Dirty Water Charters in Key Largo reports a really good snook bite last week, with several over 30 inches. The big jacks in the eight- to 12-pound class are still schooling in the channels and creeks. And the trout and redfish bite remains slow, with just a few being caught here and there in the bay.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters in Marathon. You can reach him at 305-743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
