Sailfish make an unusual, but welcome, late summer visit

Sailfish? In September? You bet! They say be ready for anything when you're fishing the areas of the Upper Keys.
Typically, we prepare to catch sailfish when the first cold fronts arrive, around late October or November, but I guess there's no law that says they can't show up early, right? The latest tropical system that formed over the Straits of Florida, I believe, was directly responsible for creating an epic sailfish tailing condition. A tailing condition is a condition that is favorable for seeing sailfish surfing down the wave faces on a current edge or color change, always a welcomed blessing for offshore anglers.
Last weekend, the color change was located in about 150 feet of water off Islamorada and the Upper Keys. This condition yielded unheard of release numbers over the Labor Day weekend holiday, mainly "sight fishing” — casting live bait to the fish one "sees." They had 14 out of 17 sailfish caught and released aboard the Miller Time out of Whale Harbor Marina, where Capt. Eric Scoble fished with Capt. Dave and Helen Shaw-Morris.
On Sunday, Capt. Brian Cone went 19 for 25 on sailfish with his group of anglers fishing the color change aboard his charter boat Contagious out of Robbie's Marina in Islamorada. Captain Aaron Brower experienced an epic day aboard his Buzz On charter boat, catching 21 sailfish with his anglers. His young son Cody even caught four all by himself. A Labor Day memory to be cherished forever and one for the record keeping books for sure.
Another strange experience was witnessed by many over the weekend in the shallow waters of the Everglades National Park and other areas of Florida Bay. Creatures big and small react to extreme weather situations. Over the last few days there were unusually high numbers of dolphin in Florida Bay. When I say dolphin, this time I'm talking about bottlenose dolphin, the "flipper" kind. It's caused a lot of controversy in that some had to be rescued as they became stranded in shallow water. It's this fisherman's belief that that situation too was associated in some way with the development of what formed into Hurricane Hermine.
Captain Sam Milazzo guided his anglers aboard their private boat to an absolute crush of blackfin tuna up to 24 pounds fishing near the humps off Islamorada.
Snapper fishing remains good at the edge of the reef for yellowtail and a handful of muttons in anywhere from 45 to 95 feet of water.
If variety is what you seek you've come to the right place. There is plenty to catch right now both offshore and in the backcountry. In the backcountry there was a mix of tarpon, snook and redfish caught last week on both live pilchards and jerk baits both along the shorelines of Cape Sable as well as near the Flamingo area. There was a double handful of bonefish caught as well on both sides of the Upper Keys.
Call now to fish the 46th-annual Islamorada All-Tackle Bonefish & Permit Championship Oct. 10-12. Known locally as the “Fall All Tackle,” this tournament is limited to 25 entries so send in your entry form soon to secure your place. For more information please contact Tournament Director Betsy Bullard at: fishinfever@bellsouth.net.
Capt. Donald Deputy writes for The Reporter every other week. Reach him direct with your very own personal fish tales and photos at firstlightyachts@yahoo.com.
