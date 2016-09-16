Lots of snook out back and mahi offshore

Around town and on the water, things have finally slowed down for us here in the Keys, as you might have noticed, with less traffic on the roads and local waterways. The fishing however has not slowed down with dolphin offshore and snook in the backcountry being the biggest draws.
However, there are always unexpected surprises and this week was full of them.
Offshore, the dolphin bite has been good some days and bad others — basically typical dolphin fishing for this time of year. It depends on being in the right place at the right time with bird activity your best indicator of productive areas and any kind of debris an oasis for fish. You just need to be the first one there. Most dolphin caught have been between 7 and 15 pounds, with larger fish caught, but just not as often.
Naked ballyhoo either skirted with colors like blue/white and blue/silver or trolled natural have been the most popular presentations.
Tuna fishing on the humps has been slightly better than previous weeks, but the sharks have been the main complaint for most. Live baits are best, but small 2- to 3-inch black or black/silver weighted feathers trolled way back behind the prop wash are known producers.
Last week saw an awesome number of sailfish caught. While this has dissipated, there are a few still around and you never know when the conditions are going to allow for this to happen again.
When the offshore bite slows down, most boats fall back on the more reliable reef bite in 70 to 120 feet catching yellowtail snapper 2 to 4 pounds, and larger fish up to 6 pounds possible. Mixed in with the tails have been numbers of bonito 4 to 12 pounds, small kingfish, mackerel and the occasional mutton snapper or grouper.
The shallower patch reefs in 15 to 30 feet have been producing good numbers of hogfish and snappers of mixed sizes. While September is not a month known for catching hogfish, the bite has been better than it has been in months, giving anglers another option during those days when the wind really picks up. Live shrimp fished on the bottom around the edges of the patch reefs has been the bait of choice when targeting hogfish.
In the backcountry, we are starting to see the first signs of our annual fall mullet run, with a few small schools starting to show up around Key Largo and in Florida Bay. Making any point, pass or bottleneck great ambush spots for snook, redfish, jacks, snapper and tarpon. If you can’t find the mullet, there have been plenty of pilchards around both on the bayside and ocean. But in a pinch, live shrimp is your next best bet.
Fishing around Flamingo has been good for good numbers of redfish found on the flats and shorelines with good structure. When the bait runs out, artificial lures like black/silver 4- to 8-inch jerk baits and silver Johnson weedless spoons are easy to use and very effective for multiple species.
Schools of small 5 to -10-pound tarpon can be found around these same flats with their numbers varying from day to day. Larger tarpon, 20 to 40 pounds, can be found around the outer banks and Cape Sable areas with dead mullet or ladyfish. Those catching tarpon this way have also been catching sharks and the occasional sawfish while in between tarpon bites.
The ocean side flats have seen good numbers of permit (7-20 pound) and bonefish (4-7 pounds) cruising the flats, making catching a flats slam very possible with good amounts of small tarpon around as well. A live well full of small crabs and live shrimp is all you need to catch your flats slam
Don’t forget the 46th annual Islamorada All Tackle Bonefish and Permit Championship still has a few openings for anglers looking to participate. Kick off begins on Oct. 9, with fishing taking place the 10-12th. You can get your entry forms from Tournament Director Betsy Bullard at: fishnfever@bellsouth.net.
Those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often!
Capt. Mike Makowski is a backcountry fishing guide and owner of Blackfoot Charters in Key Largo. His column appears biweekly. To send him fishing reports or photos, e-mail captmikemakowski5@gmail.com or call (305) 481-0111.
