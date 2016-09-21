Focus on the tuna if offshore

Get out the chop sticks and wasabi. It’s tuna time!
There’s an excellent blackfin tuna bite offshore right now, with skipjacks mixed in. The action is taking place anywhere from just off the reef edge out 25 miles and more. Look for birds working the surface of the water. Trolling small darts or cedar plugs is working well along with throwing live baits or butterfly jigs into the schools of tuna.
There have been scattered dolphin among this tuna activity, with fish mostly in the 10-pound class. And a decent number of wahoo are popping up, so it can’t hurt to troll a high-speed plug between schools of tuna.
Yellowtailing remains the prime focus on the reef. Areas from 20 to 80 feet are all working well, with the larger fish coming from the deeper edges of the reef. And, there are still some mangroves mingled with the yellowtails.
We’ve had nice cero mackerel on the shallower edges of the reef and the patches. They’re eating live ballyhoo. Most of these fish are in the four- to six-pound class, but we’ve also had some larger specimens at eight to ten pounds.
We’re seeing the occasional king mackerel among the ceros, a clear indication of our wintertime species moving in.
When conditions are right, there is still some decent mutton snapper fishing on the wrecks. Loads of jacks – amberjacks, jack crevalles, yellowjacks – complete the catches. Pinfish, pilchards and ballyhoo are the baits of choice here.
In the bay and gulf waters, there’s plenty of action with Goliath grouper, jacks, African pompano and still some mangroves and yellowtails. And, of course, tons of sharks for steady catching and releasing.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats stuck to the Atlantic reef/wreck and bay areas last week.
Lots of yellowtails came back to the dock along with a few mangroves, muttons and amberjacks. The Proffer group, which has a vacation home on Cudjoe Key, got in on the tuna action, with some dolphin mixed in, and had quite the thrill when a 300-pound blue marlin ate a schoolie just 50 feet from the boat.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters in Marathon. You can reach him at 305-743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
