Stay inshore for the best action

The best fishing these days remains nearshore, with action on both sides of the islands.
Fishing outside the reef edge in 100 to 300 feet of water is consistent for a variety of species. Sailfish and kingfish dominate the shallower areas in 100 to 150 feet, while wahoo and blackfin tuna are traveling the deeper areas from 140 to 300-plus feet. Sprinkled throughout are dolphin ranging in size from sub-legal fish to specimens 15 to 20 pounds.
Live-baiting with pilchards, ballyhoo, goggle eyes and small bluerunners provides the most action for all these species. Trolling also works for the wahoo and dolphin.
The Atlantic wrecks hold good numbers of kingfish plus eight- to 12-pound mutton snapper. Pinfish, pilchards and ballyhoo work well.
Thanks to the above-normal water temps, yellowtail snapper fishing on the reef remains very good, with the 30- to 60-foot range being the hot spot. There are nice muttons in the same areas as well as quality black grouper on the bottom. The yellowtails eat an assortment of cut baits and live shrimp. The muttons and groupers are partial to live pilchards.
And if you’re looking to fire up your smoker, there are smaller kings – five pounds or so – and cero mackerel in these shallow areas.
The patch reefs and Hawk Channel show the usual wintertime variety of snappers, groupers, mackerels, porgies and hogfish. (Remember, the hogfish fishery is closed until Jan. 1, so all must be released.)
Florida Bay offers plenty of mangroves, Spanish mackerel and sharks. Further out in the Gulf, there’s loads of action on snappers, jacks, groupers, king mackerel and a few cobia. Your baits of choice are live pilchards, pinfish and shrimp.
From the entire crew at SeaSquared Charters, we wish you a Merry Christmas filled with loving family, good friends and, of course, great fishing.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats fished nearshore all week. On breezy days, we stuck to the bridge and bay waters and caught bull sharks up to 250 pounds plus snappers and Spanish mackerel.
During a TV shoot for Outdoor Canada, Capt. Jason Bell put his anglers on their bucket-list catch of a good-size sailfish. And Capt. Kevin Goodwin had an outstanding trip to the Gulf, where his guests caught several African pompano plus two large gag grouper and more Spanish macks.
Capt. Lain Goodwin reports the Key Largo backcountry bite has been a little slow but he’s catching a few snook, jacks and trout. The patch reef bite has been very good with plenty of mangroves, muttons, grouper, cero mackerel and hogfish.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments