Hit the reef edge for the sails

The good news is the sailfish bite has been good, and the better news is the most productive area of late has been right on the reef edge in 90 to 110 feet of water.
Pilchards are the prime bait, with cigar minnows a close second. If you can find them, ballyhoo are also working well.
Out just a bit further in the 120- to 180-foot depths, there are loads of blackfin tuna and the occasional dolphin. Birds, mostly frigates, working over the top of the dolphin are giving up their location. So if you see a flock of birds diving, it pays to investigate.
Fishing the Atlantic wrecks for mutton snapper is fruitful, with pinfish and pilchards providing the most action. There are also plenty of king mackerel and bonita around the same wrecks, along with the occasional wahoo. The kings — most 10 to 20 pounds — are taking pilchards, although fishing bucktails through the water column is also working.
Yellowtail snapper fishing in 30 feet of water on the reef is yielding fish ranging in size from just-legal to 15 and 16 inches. There are still a few mangrove snapper mixed in plus lots of smaller king and cero mackerel. Use shrimp and cut baits for the yellowtails, shrimp and pilchards for the mangroves and live baits or bucktails for the mackerel.
The Hawk Channel venues continue to give up their usual variety of snappers, hogfish, porgy, Spanish, cero and king mackerel. A wide assortment of baits, including live shrimp, pinfish and pilchards, all should produce good action on quality eating fish.
There’s decent mangrove action in the bridge and bay areas, with yellowtails, yellowjacks and nice hogfish mixed in. Further out in Florida Bay, the Spanish mackerel bite is red-hot, so now is the time to fill your smoker.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats stuck to the near-shore waters this week to keep things calm, comfortable and productive for our guests. They brought back snappers, yellowjacks, kingfish, Spanish mackerel, porgies, hogfish and more. We also had several sailfish and shark releases. As always, for daily catch pictures, please visit Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments