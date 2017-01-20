Angling advice from the experts

The Florida Keys leg of the Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series, in which fishing experts share their expertise, arrives in the Keys next weekend.
The Jan. 28 event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Coral Shores High School in Tavernier. The host is George Poveromo, host of “George Poveromo’s World of Saltwater Fishing” and a contributing editor for Salt Water Sportsman magazine. Co-host is Glenn Law, a light-tackle inshore and offshore fishing expert and editor at Salt Water Sportsman.
They have a lineup of captains expert in all areas of fishing:
▪ Shannon Attales of Islamorada, an authority on catching dolphin and wahoo, fishing the humps for blackfin tuna and live-baiting the reefs and patches for sailfish, kingfish, snappers and groupers. He owns Warbird Fishing Charters.
▪ Jimmy Gagliardini, a Marathon captain who will talk fishing the bridges, reefs and offshore of the Middle Florida Keys. He owns High Caliber Fishing Charters.
▪ Jason Long, a Marathon captain specializing in fishing offshore, reefs, wrecks and bridges for tarpon. He owns Best Bet Sportfishing Charters.
▪ Diego Toiran, who specializes in yellowtail and mutton snapper off the Lower Keys and Key West.
▪ David Wicker, a king mackerel tournament pro who also excels at nearshore bottom fishing and marine electronics.
▪ Ron Brack, a veteran Islamorada backcountry guide who specializes in fishing the local shallows, Flamingo and the Everglades. He has Pirate for Hire Charters.
▪ Priscila Jager Clawges, an authority on yellowtailing tactics and mutton snapper off the Lower Keys.
▪ Bouncer Smith, a Miami Beach-based authority on light-tackle fishing, live-baiting, fishing wrecks and reefs, dolphin and day swordfishing.
▪ Mark Schmidt, a Key West light-tackle guide who excels at fishing the wrecks, reefs and bottom structures. He owns Sun Dancer Charters.
▪ George Clark Jr., a Key Largo backcountry guide and veteran at fishing the Atlantic side wrecks and reefs with his Rodeo Charters.
▪ Andrew Tipler, a Lower Keys guide specializing in fishing the Gulf wrecks and Atlantic reefs, bridges, flats and backcountry. He owns Last Cast Charters.
▪ Alan Wenzel, an offshore pro and “marine entertainment specialist” with JL Audio.
Courses next weekend will focus on catching game fish ranging from the backcountry waters to the Gulf Stream. Tickets are $55, which includes five hours of instruction from the pros, a new textbook, a one-year subscription or extension to Salt Water Sportsman magazine, one Roffer’s Ocean Fishing Forecast Analysis, a bottle of OrPine Wash & Wax, a bottle of Star Tron fuel treatment, a bottle of Star Brite Xtreme Clean and a $10 Bass Pro Shops discount card off any purchase of $75 or more.
There are also chances to win thousands of dollars worth of door prizes. The grand prize at the conclusion of the Islamorada seminar is a Florida Keys fishing trip. The Super Grand Prize, to be awarded two weeks after the conclusion of the 2017 seminar series, is a new Mako Pro Skiff 17 cc.
Those attending the Islamorada seminar can go to the after-seminar party at the World Wide Sportsman in Islamorada. It runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Seminar attendees must show their seminar name badge and can bring one guest to enjoy complimentary food, refreshments and live music.
The seminar often sells out so book early. To pay with Visa, MasterCard or American Express, call (800) 448-7360 or register online at www.nationalseminarseries.com.
The seminar series started Jan. 7 in Fort Myers and has stops in North Carolina, Texas, Maryland, Massachusetts and New Jersey.
Comments