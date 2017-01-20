Backcountry’s been a popular place to escape the winds

After what seemed like more than a few days of windy conditions, we finally got a few days of calm winds near end the week. Anglers have had lots to do, and lots of options both in the backcountry and offshore this week.
Offshore, the sailfish bite was on this week! Just about every boat that could get out had between two to six fish a day, caught while slow trolling, power drifting, or just flying kites off the reef line in 110-150 feet.
The colder and much breezier conditions made it a rough go, but that’s what the fish like. The boats that have been doing the best are putting in the time to get the bait, which can make the difference between a good day and a great day. Live baits like speedos, ballyhoo, cigar minnows and large pilchards have been the sailfish candy they crave.
The kingfish bite has improved, making them a pretty reliable species to target this week with live baits around wrecks and reefs. Along with the sails have been a few bonus dolphin 2-8 pounds, blackfin tuna 4-15 pounds, and bonito of mixed sizes. A number boats were able to get out to the humps during the middle of the week reporting that blackfin tuna can be found in numbers, but sharks continue to be the main problem.
The recipe for success of offshore captains continues to be: fish for sailfish until the bite slows or the bait runs out, then switch gears and bottom fish the reef. Bottom fishing has been very reliable; yellowtail, mangrove and mutton snappers, along with a few groupers, keep anglers busy. While kingfish, mackerel and cobia are available as well, however, their numbers vary from day to day.
On the shallower patches, which were popular this past week with all the wind, there was lots of rod-bending fun to be had. Live shrimp, cut squid and chunk ballyhoo have been the baits to have on the patches, catching hogfish, snappers, porgies, groupers, mackerel, jacks, sharks and assorted reef fish of all kinds. Remember to take a current 2017 copy of the fishing regulations as there has been a lot of confusion about what is legal and what is not.
Simple knocker rigs or baits dropped with split shots and enough weight to get it to the bottom with 2/0-4/0 Owner circle hooks have been very effective.
In the backcountry, most anglers spent their week hiding from the wind while fishing the dirty waters around Cape Sable. The full moon gave us some pretty low tides, making any area with deep water a hot spot for species like redfish, black drum, snook, snappers and sheepshead. They were caught with shrimp tipped jigs color chartreuse using a quarter- to three-eighths-ounce or simple knocker rigs for those bait slingers and Gulp tipped jigs colors “natural” and “molting.” Some of the black drums caught were pushing 20 to 30 pounds.
Just as a note if you catch one of these big black drums, just let it go. Every drum over 20 pounds contains loads of worms and ends up being dumped anyway, so keep the smaller ones but release the big ones.
Out in the Gulf, the Spanish mackerel fishing was fantastic for those who could get out. Macks averaging 2-4 pounds were the norm for most, with larger ones 6 pounds and over availible. They were caught on shrimp-tipped jigs with wire leaders while chumming.
It seems that falling tide produced the best action, with snappers, jacks and sharks being the most common bycatch. Along with the mackerel were a few tripletails, cobias and the random kingfish.
For those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often!
Capt. Mike Makowski is a backcountry fishing guide and owner of Blackfoot Charters in Key Largo. His column appears biweekly. To send him fishing reports or photos, e-mail captmikemakowski5@gmail.com or call (305) 481-0111.
Comments