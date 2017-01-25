Fish moving like the wind

We seem to be in the winter weather pattern of a front coming through every couple of weeks. We had a whopper over the weekend, with wind speeds upwards of 40 mph.
The resulting water swell kept most boats at the dock but most likely it also did a good job to stir up the fishing. The sailfish bite has been active in areas as shallow as 50 feet and as deep as 180 feet. You just have to put your time in to find them.
There have been plenty of king mackerel mixed in the same zones plus some good-size blackfin tuna in the 20-pound class. I’ve had no reports of dolphin but that could change as conditions calm toward the weekend.
We’ve been catching mutton snapper on the wrecks when the current isn’t too strong. Most are in the five- to 12-pound category.
With water temps holding at above-normal ranges, the yellowtail snapper should bite well on the reef, but who knows at what depths to find them following the recent commotion in the ocean. Like the sailfish, you’ll need to search them out.
There have been king, cero and Spanish mackerel on the reef line. And Hawk Channel has been holding its usual diversity of fish, with an exceptional bite on large hogfish. It’s been some of the best hogfish fishing we’ve seen in a long time. Shrimp on a jig head will do the job nicely.
There are some mangrove and yellowtail snapper around the bridges along with lots of yellowjacks. Florida Bay offers good numbers of Spanish mackerel, with keeper size mangroves mixed in. And, a little further out in the Gulf, cobia, Goliath grouper, jack crevalle, bluefish and king mackerel are waiting for you.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats had Sunday and Monday off due to the winds but prior to that, they were fishing the Atlantic reef and wreck areas for sailfish, kingfish, all sorts of snappers, hogfish, porgies, yellowjacks and more. A few groups chose catch-and-release shark fishing and had a blast with blacktips, spinners, blacknose and nurse sharks.
Greg Nacron from Boca Raton fished with Capt. Chuck Brodzki and caught 72 fish of multiple species on 8-pound spin tackle and 9-weight fly rod, including a near-world-record Spanish mackerel of 7.5 pounds and three tripletail up to 9 pounds. On another trip, Brodzki introduced David Dresner from Dania and Dean Andersen from Atlanta to the excitement of the Gulf mack attack. Included in the catch off Sprigger Bank were ladyfish, jack crevalle, trout and various snapper species, which totaled more than 100. The equipment used included both spin and fly tackle.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments