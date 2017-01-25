Islamorada captain leads team to Cheeca victory

Captain Travis Dickens of Islamorada led his team aboard Indigenous to the overall win of the 27th annual Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament that ended Jan. 21.
Team anglers Wade Stafford and Annie Corbeel of Merritt Island, Florida, and Mike Walter of Islamorada together released eight sails to take top honors. Corbeel also captured the grand champion angler and top lady angler awards.
Team Relentless took second place, scoring seven sails with Captain Paul Ross at the helm. Anglers included Fenton Langston of Key Largo, Florida, Jim Hendrix of Tavernier, Florida, and Debbie David and James David, 16, of Miami. The younger David earned the tournament's junior angler award for releasing three sailfish.
Silent Hunter, out of Keys Fisheries in Marathon, earned third-place honors. Captain James Platt and Marathon anglers John Callion,Kevin McKeon, Cody Darby and Jon Henry released six sailfish.
Tournament director Liz Hill reported that 78 anglers fishing aboard 22 boats released 79 sailfish during the two-day challenge.
The tournament is the second leg of the three-tournament Florida Keys Gold Cup Sailfish Championship. The trilogy also includes the Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, held last December, and the Islamorada Fishing Club Sailfish Tournament set for Jan. 25-26, when the overall Gold Cup Series champion is crowned.
