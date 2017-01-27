Spanish macks almost a guarantee in the backcountry

We're in the heart of winter season in the areas of the upper Keys. Although our average temperature has dropped, it's still the best in the country.
We took a much needed break since it blew 30 knots for a couple of days, and we can look forward to calmer wind conditions soon. The Islamorada Women's Sailfish Tournament is coming up next on the agenda of offshore sailfish tournaments. Call tournament director Tammie Gurgiolo for details on how to register at (302) 240-9337.
The Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament just wrapped up last weekend. Congratulations to the Bud N’ Mary’s fleet once again. Captain Travis Dickens' anglers released 8 sailfish in the two-day event aboard Indigenous earning first place honors. Captain Paul Ross' team aboard Relentless finished second releasing seven.
We've had generally good overall conditions for sailfish. Though the big numbers just haven't been there. Maybe we'll see double digit release numbers once again come April/May if we get a nice tailing condition. It's anyone's guess, but powder blue to royal blue edge and northeast wind for two weeks are some of the conditions I'm praying for to occur off the Upper Keys this Spring.
Cobias have been coming through lately. Some up to 50 pounds were caught last week once again traveling with large stingrays found inside the edge of the reef in 30 to 60 feet of water. The Kalex charter boat had some cobias. They also trolled up a nice 40-pound wahoo on a recent trip to the little hump.
Captain Paul Johnson reported good fishing last week for one of his fishing families aboard his Reef Runner charter boat out of Whale Harbor Marina. They released a sailfish during a recent outing and got some king mackerel for the smoker.
Yellowtail snapper fishing was also very good last week aboard all of the party boats in town. A wide variety was available at the patch reefs as well.
Mutton snapper, cero mackerel and hog fish were caught in good numbers at the patches in addition to jolthead and grass porgies, which are also great eating fish.
There were some extra large king mackerel caught on kite baits by those that were anchored up and chumming anywhere from 60 to 120 feet of water. Try a larger frisky live bait suspended from your kite clip. Baits like speedos, blue runners and even large cigar minnows will all do the trick. The key is that they're frisky. As the old saying goes "if the mouse doesn't run, then the cat doesn't chase." As with any fishing you have to be where they live.
You also have to be "in front" of them. You just don't catch fish because you "want to." It takes hard work and dedication to put a good catch together — even off the Upper Keys with our tremendous resource.
The same holds true in the backcountry. It takes focus and hard work to be truly successful. Captain Jeff Beeler worked hard for his anglers recently on a trip where they found plenty of snook and drum in different parts of the Everglades. Captain Jeff said they had to keep moving and check out several different spots before they scored. The water temperatures have everything to do with success in the Everglades right now.
On a warmer day you may find tarpon that bite near the East Cape shoreline during the warmth of an afternoon. Almost a sure thing right now though if you're in the bay with the early morning chilly water is to find the Spanish macks. Captain John Gargan guided his angler to a great bite of Spanish mackerel on fly tackle last week. They were able to get them chummed up and in a decent frenzy with not too much trouble. Much of the action has been west of Sprigger bank and around Sandy Key. Bring some chum and a little bit of #2 wire for these toothy critters.
Mangrove snapper can be found in Florida Bay right now in many of the channels where there is good tidal flow. The shrimp have been of much better size. There have been good-sized sheepshead and black drum biting in some of the deeper channels and around some of the island motes. Whichever direction you head this week, be it ocean or bay, I wish you well at it. Be very careful out there this week because that water is getting chilly!
Capt. Donald Deputy has been covering the sport of fishing in the areas of the upper Keys for over fifteen years. Reach him direct at firstlightyachts@yahoo.com with your personal fish tales and photos.
