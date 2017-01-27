Lionfish derby coming up

REEF’s Fifth Annual REEF Winter Lionfish Derby is right around the corner. Once again, divers and snorkelers will compete to bring in the most lionfish, the largest individual lionfish and the smallest lionfish for cash prizes.
Invasive lionfish are voracious predators from the Indo-Pacific that threaten Florida’s marine ecosystems. Over 100 species of native fish and invertebrates have been found in lionfish stomachs at very high volumes. Defended from predators by 18 venomous spines, lionfish rule the reefs and are able to reproduce as often as every four days, year round. Though lionfish may seem unstoppable, local control is proving to be highly successful and divers can significantly reduce local populations with regular removals, such as REEF’s Winter Derby.
All are invited to compete. Team captains must attend the Captains Meeting on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at REEF Headquarters, mile marker 98.3 in the median. All participants are strongly encouraged to attend but one team representative is required. Teams may preregister online (www.REEF.org/winterderby) or they may register in person on Friday, Feb. 10 between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. before the Captain’s Meeting begins.
The competition begins at sunrise on Feb. 11, with catch due at the scoring station at Sharkey’s Pub & Galley by 5pm. The public is encouraged to attend the derby, which features free lionfish tastings and educational demonstrations. Registration and further information can be found at www.REEF.org/winterderby.
Derby sponsors include Sharkey’s Pub & Galley, the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.
