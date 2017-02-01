Sailfish bite expected to excel

The recent batch of cold fronts has done a good job at shaking up our fishery. The oceanside water temperatures are finally near normal for this time of year, specifically in the lower 70s.
These conditions should take the sailfish action to the next level. What has already been a very good bite should escalate to the excellent level. There has not been a ton of ballyhoo on the reef edge. Therefore, the sailfish have been going after baits such as goggle eyes, cigar minnows and pilchards. Since they are not keyed in on just one bait source, the sailfish are roaming all depths in search of food.
So it’s all about the water quality at this point. Find a good blue-water-to-dirty-water edge and you should find some sails, preferably in the 100-plus-foot depths.
There has been a decent number of blackfin tuna in the same areas. They’ve been responding well to pilchards and cigar minnows. Should the winds turn to the south a bit, we will probably see some dolphin around, as well.
The deeper wrecks and reefs are producing a good supply of mutton snapper as well as amberjack and big jack crevalle. Pilchards and pinfish are the good baits for here.
A fair number of red snapper have been caught around the same regions. Be sure you know the difference between red snapper and mutton snapper, as the reds are out of season.
The yellowtail snapper bite on the reef was good prior to the drop in water temps and, once conditions stabilize, these fish should bite again.
But the real action has been in Hawk Channel and on the patch reefs. There are loads of snapper of all kinds. The cooler water temps have really spurred on the lane snapper, with lots of fish in the 12- to 15-inch range showing up. And there are still plenty of hogfish, porgy, king and Spanish mackerel, with a few cero mackerel mixed in. You’ll also have some throw-back grouper.
The go-to bait is shrimp, especially if you want to target hogfish and porgy. Small pilchards also work for the other species.
Florida Bay has gotten a bit chilly, in the mid-60s. When it warms up again, the fishing will recover for Spanish mackerel and mangrove, plus sharks and all sorts of fun fish.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats fished Hawk Channel and the patch reefs as well as the bridge and bay areas this week. Our guests caught king, Spanish and cero mackerel; all sorts of snappers; hogfish; porgies; yellowjacks; and more. Highlights include a 30-inch gag grouper released by Ange Sireno from Charleston and a huge African pompano landed by the Finger group from Illinois.
Don McLeod from Atlanta fished in the gulf with Capt. Chuck Brodzki and caught a truckload of fish, including mackerel, ladyfish, bluefish, snapper and trout. The gourmet grand prize was three tripletail up to nine pounds. They all were caught on light tackle, including 8-pound spin and 16-pound fly.
On another trip, Brodzki introduced Kyle Martin, from Willow Street, Pa., to the sport of saltwater fly fishing. Using a Clouser Minnow on 9-weight fly rod with floating line, he caught more than 75 fish, including numerous Spanish mackerel up to five pounds and ladyfish over three pounds.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon.
