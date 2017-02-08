Reef and wrecks are where to go

So how’s the Florida Keys fishing? The various Atlantic reef and wreck areas remain the best angling zones.
There are plenty of sailfish off the edge of the reef, although the bite can be red-hot one day and nonexistent the next. Hopefully they’re biting the day you go. A wide variety of baits is working, including ballyhoo and cigar minnows. But the go-to bait is pilchards.
There’s just a sprinkling of dolphin mixed in with the sails; however, there are very good numbers of blackfin tuna. Most of this activity takes place from 100 to 160 feet of water, with pilchards the best baits for the tuna.
Around the wrecks and artificial reefs, as well as up on the reef, there are loads of kingfish to fill your smoker. They range in size from little bitties at five and six pounds up to hefty 30-pounders. Pilchards work best, although the kings will take just about any live bait, with the largest fish preferring live goggle eyes and live bluerunners.
Fishing for yellowtail snapper on the reef remains consistent, with the 30- to 50-foot zones showing the best action. Most of these fish range from 12 to 15 inches and all you need to do is allow cut pieces of ballyhoo and shrimp to work their magic.
There are also plenty of cero mackerel and some Spanish mackerel working the reef edge. Live pilchards or a jig-and-shrimp combo worked through your slick will get the job done.
Hawk Channel still produces the widest variety, with everything from snappers to groupers to hogfish to mackerel. Jig and a shrimp is the bait of choice for everything. Small pilchards or pinfish also work.
In Florida Bay, there’s abundant Spanish mackerel along with a few mangrove snappers in the grassy areas eight to ten miles out. And you can fill out your day with catch-and-release shark fishing for blacktips, spinners and bulls.
The week’s best
Guests on the SeaSquared boats enjoyed quite the variety of fishing last week. From the reef and wrecks to Hawk Channel to the bridges and into Florida Bay, they caught all the snapper varieties, hogfish, porgy, yellowjack, blackfin tuna and released a red snapper, amberjack and grouper.
Capt. Joel Warrick, on the Finn Addict, put his guests on two sailfish releases on top of a boatload of fine-eating fish.
Jim and Ellen Mandel from Rochester, N.Y., spent the day fishing in Florida Bay with Capt. Chuck Brodzki. They caught 17 species and 84 fish, including mackerel, ladyfish, bluefish, snapper, trout and tripletail. All of them were caught on light tackle, including 8-pound spin and 16-pound fly.
The following day, Brodzki hosted Dave Wyness from Islamorada for an outing to one of his secret spots beyond Sprigger Bank, where he caught a truckload of snapper and grouper on light tackle. Wyness used his own homespun fly and his relic 9-wieght fly rod to catch as many Spanish mackerel as he wanted.
Doris and Steve Pierson from Sugarloaf Key had an action-packed trip with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. They released two filefish and limited out on yellowtails. A 21-pound kingfish and two bonitas fishing off the morning.
Wilson hooked up father-son duo Heath and Wes Schuman with their limit of yellowtails and the release of a nice sailfish, caught on a kite with live bait.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon.
