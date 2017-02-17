Tarpon slowly begin to show up in the backcountry

What a fantastic week of fishing it was for just about everyone I talked to or heard about from Ocean Reef to Marathon. Offshore, it’s almost all about the sailfish bite, which has been good. On the reefs and wrecks, the amberjacks and kingfish are in charge. And in the backcountry, anglers are catching good numbers of snook, and on the right days a few tarpon.
Offshore, Capt. Jon Reynolds and his crew aboard the Drop Back out of Post Card Inn/Marina reported a good mix of everything an angler could want. The sailfish have been consistent in 110-150 feet of water off the reef with mornings producing more action than the afternoons. Sailfish have been pouncing on live baits like ballyhoo or cigar minnows, while being slow trolled or drifted.
Captain Jon stated that there were not a lot of single fish found, but once a fish was hooked, they showed up in numbers leading to multiple hook-ups in a short amount of time.
Along with the sailfish have been a few blackfin and skipjack tunas 10-20 pounds, with larger ones caught daily in 150-300 feet. The full moon meant that the wahoo bite was on, with the calmer days producing more action than the windier ones. Wahoo and kingfish averaging 15 to 30 pounds were the norm, with much larger ones caught pushing 60 pounds caught while fishing live blue runners and speedos.
The wrecks have been holding numbers of amberjack, mutton snapper, grouper and a few African pompano as well. Those feather draggers out there have been finding success trolling blue/white and purple/silver colored lures just behind the prop wash for sailfish, tuna and kingfish.
On the reef, the yellowtail snapper bite has been great in 90-130 feet, but with so much else going on, most boats prefer to target other species and fall back on the yellowtail if the bite is slow. Along with the yellowtails, have been numbers of mackerel, small kingfish, jacks and a few mixed-size mutton snapper. The patch reefs in 15-30 feet have been more of a mixed bag of species with hogfish, porgies, mackerel, grouper, a few permit, and assorted snappers providing lots of rod bending action.
In the backcountry, the snook bite has been the most reliable, but those experiencing the best results have been putting in the time to find the pilchards. Tarpon have been showing up in the backcountry. While there are not a lot around, on the right days when the water temperatures climb above 75 degrees, there is a chance. A few captains reluctantly reported hooking up with tarpon ranging in the 40 to 80 pounds, caught on fresh dead baits like ladyfish and mullet fished on the bottom.
Out in the Gulf, the mackerel fishing has been good during the windier days and slow during the calmer ones. Mackerel averaging 2 to 4 pounds have been the norm, with mangrove snapper, jacks and a few cobias caught with shrimp tipped jigs and live pilchards.
The Keys Chapter of the CCA will hold its 32nd-annual Banquet and Auction on Feb. 23, at the Elks Lodge in Tavernier, mile marker 92. Come and enjoy a relaxed social setting while meeting local anglers and guides as you sign up for over 200 silent and Chinese raffle items. Items like fishing apparel, jewelry, fishing tackle, marine themed art, boating accessories and much more will be available. Enjoy a two-hour open bar and a delicious steak dinner prepared by the Texas Cattle Company.
All event proceeds go to support CCA Florida in marine conservation efforts. Tickets are only $85 per individual, which includes an annual membership and the cost of the open bar and dinner, $160 per couple, also including membership, the open bar, and dinner. Contact any of the people below for details on purchasing a sponsor table for 10 guests. Tickets are selling out fast and will not be offered at the door, you must buy or reserve tickets in advance to secure your seat. For more information contact either Matt Behem (561) 644-2788, or Dianne Harbaugh at (305) 522-4868. Hope to see you there.
Those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often!
