Nearshore will bring the most success

As we continue our wintertime fishing pattern, the best action remains on the nearshore areas.
There are still good numbers of blackfin tuna on the reef as well as the humps offshore if the winds allow you to get out there. There are still not many dolphin around.
Fishing for sails remains worthwhile, although there’s no rhyme or reason as to where the best bite is now. All you can do is find the blue-water edge, set up and wait to see what happens.
The Atlantic wrecks hold plenty of amberjack plus a few good-size mutton snappers. There are also loads of king mackerel if you’re looking to load up your smoker. Most are in the 10- to 15-pound range, but some hefty ones are coming in at 25 and 30 pounds.
We hope to see a rise in the number of wahoo as we get toward the weekend and the new moon. This usually makes them more susceptible to live baits, although trolling for them has been working as well.
The reef edge contains a mixed bag of yellowtail and mangrove snapper along with scattered muttons. Much like the sailfish scene, this activity is not particular to one depth range or another. So try your favorite yellowtail areas and, if they aren’t panning out, move on the to the next one.
Typical for this time of year, Hawk Channel holds the widest variety of fish. All the snappers are here, including lanes, along with plenty of porgy, hogfish, cero, Spanish and king mackerel, plus lots of groupers to catch and release. The bait shops love wintertime fishing because all these species eat shrimp. Shrimp, shrimp and more shrimp. Our standard is to take 20 dozen shrimp on a half-day charter to Hawk Channel.
Fishing for Spanish mackerel in Florida Bay should last another couple of weeks before these fish head out of here for the summer. So don’t miss your last chance to get in on this action-packed fishing. There are also mangroves to be had while you’re fishing in the bay.
I’ve heard of a few tarpon being jumped around the bridges in the Middle Keys, and will have more information for you next week. Perhaps our wishes will be fulfilled by the fishing gods and we will have an early tarpon run.
The week’s best
Got snapper? The guests who fished on the SeaSquared boats last week sure did.
Mangroves, muttons, yellowtails and lanes came back to the dock in abundance. They also had assorted other good-eating fish, including pompano, hogfish, porgies, yellowjacks and mackerel. And they released a bunch of groupers.
Ryan Nadboralski and Tara Lebeck from Appleton, Wis., fished the far Gulf waters with Capt. Chuck Brodzki and caught a truckload of mackerel and tripletail on 8lb spin tackle. On another trip, Brodzki hosted David Bowden Sr. and Jr. from Indianapolis for excellent mackerel fishing off Sprigger Bank. They moved to a different spot and caught a variety of snappers, released groupers and topped off the day by landing a 170-pound lemon shark, which was also released.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
