Weather is warming up as the fishing heats up

Spring is in the air both offshore and in the backcountry around the areas of the Upper Keys.
There are a couple different schools of thought when you leave the dock in the morning. One of my favorites is "go until you know!" It takes a bit of faith in yourself to run and run and burn fuel and run some more, running past the status quo distance to the great beyond where you know they live.
Blackfin tuna of the jumbo size were caught last week near the hump areas off Islamorada on the live bait. A scattered few wahoo were caught up to 58 pounds offshore as well. Some boats caught one, some very lucky anglers had four and five wahoo.
Also on the ocean side of our island chain off the Upper Keys, though tournament season has wrapped up, we still found a few sailfish hanging around last week, especially around some of the wrecks that hold better amounts of bait.
King mackerel are still over many of the drop offs and ledges in 140 feet of water and can be caught on the deep rod, especially when slow trolling live cigar minnows. To really get a frenzy going, throw some chunks overboard or shake the chum bag while you have one on!
Yellowtails and a few muttons are still biting at the edge of the reef when the current is moving. Reports were good last week from all the party boats. Half-day and full day trips were fruitful fishing at anchor. Warming water temperatures will only help yellowtail fishing and a little off colored water never hurts.
In addition to snappers there are still a few cobias around the area and coming through on the stingrays. Captain Alex Adler aboard the charter boat Kalex guided his anglers to a limit of cobia and a sailfish on a recent trip last week. It seems like Captain Alex usually has a group of smiling happy anglers at the end of the day.
Captain Glen Miller aboard Gonfishin V had a beautiful catch of king mackerel and African pompano up to 30 pounds for his anglers. All were found near a wreck just outside the reef.
Now the tarpon are indeed starting to show up and the water is warming with the latest window of great weather we've had. Hopefully, the tarpon will start to show up in better numbers and better size in the months to follow.
Action continues for Spanish mackerel and a mix of spinner sharks and other scallywags around the park boundaries of Everglades National Park. Several guides reported some jumbo tarpon around some of those same areas.
Snook and big snapper bit for most of the guides looking for them last week out of Islamorada. There are more reports of sawfish in the last couple of years than I remember from years past. I think in the spring time of the year is as good a time as any to catch one.
Capt. Donald Deputy writes for The Reporter every other week. Reach him direct with your very own personal fish tales and photos at firstlightyachts@yahoo.com.
