Tuna abound on the humps

Venturing out to the humps for tuna fishing is worthwhile right now.
Live-baiting with pilchards is the best way to catch the larger blackfins in the 15- to 25-pound range. Butterfly jigging works as well, but just be sure to steer clear of the anglers who are live-baiting. The tunas can also be taken on the troll, but these fish are generally smaller, in the five-pound class.
There are still plenty of 10- to 15-pound blackfins outside the reef edge, as well. You’ll also find a fair number of sailfish along with a stray dolphin or two. Use live pilchards for the tunas; add live ballyhoo and goggle eyes for the sails and dolphin.
The Atlantic wrecks hold copious amounts of mutton and vermilion snapper plus amberjacks. Live pilchards and pinfish work for the muttons, while the amberjacks prefer small bluerunners. For the vermilions, try a chicken rig with any small cut bait such as shrimp, strips of ballyhoo or squid.
The yellowtail snapper bite is very good on the reef. All depths produce action, but the biggest fish are coming off the deepest edge of the reef. There are medium-size muttons mixed in with the yellowtails on the edge.
All the wreck and reef areas hold plenty of kingfish in a wide range of sizes, but most average 10 to 15 pounds. This fishing won’t last too much longer, so get in on it while you can.
The patch reefs and Hawk Channel continue to offer their mixed bag of good-eating fish, including porgies, hogfish, all the snappers, Spanish, cero and king mackerel and even the occasional cobia. Plus, there are plenty of bull and blacktip sharks for great catch-and-release fun.
In Florida Bay, you’ll catch mangrove snappers and Spanish mackerel. Further out in the Gulf, there are cobia, snappers and Goliath grouper.
The week’s best
Offshore and on the reef edge, the SeaSquared guests caught sailfish and blackfin tuna. The wrecks were alive with muttons, kingfish and amberjacks. And a wealth of good-eating fish came back from the reef, patches and Hawk Channel, including all the snappers, hogfish, porgies, sheepshead, pompano and more.
Brett Brown from New York City fished with Capt. Chuck Brodzki off Nine Mile Bank in Everglades National Park, where he caught trout, snapper, ladyfish, mackerel and sharks on eight-pound spin tackle.
On another trip, Brodzki hosted Wayne Diamond from Stuart for fishing in the park and the gulf, where they caught a variety of fish, including mangroves, bluefish and mackerel and they landed and released two hefty blacktip sharks, all on light tackle.
Knee Deep Charters Capt. Kevin Wilson’s long-time returning guests, Mary and Ernest Britton and their 9-year-old son Miles, from Granite Falls, N.C., limited out on yellowtails. Ernest and Miles tag-teamed to land and release a nice sailfish on a kite with live bait.
