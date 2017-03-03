Snook season is upon us

Looks like we are starting this week off with a little bit of wind as we experience a slight cool down, making conditions challenging offshore and bumpy in the backcountry. But if you don’t go, you wont know, and there is lots to talk about this week.
Offshore, the sailfish bite continues to be the biggest draw for anglers, with most boats catching their sails in 100-150 feet off the reef line with live baits like ballahoo, cigar minnows and large pilchards. In the shallower parts of the reef (60-90 feet), their have been reports of bait showers produced by sailfish chasing schools that require a run-and-gun strategy, so keep your eyes open.
Expect the bite to pick up this weekend with the arrival of a weak cold front and strong northeast winds. Mixed in with the sailfish have been a few dolphin in the 5- to 15-pound range, kingfish 10-20 pounds and some small blackfin/skipjack tunas 5-10 pounds. Those feather draggers out there have been catching blackfins on small 2- to 3-inch black/red or black/purple feathers around the humps and deeper wrecks. They’re trolled way, and I mean way back, behind the boats prop wash.
Several captains I talked to had the best action during the early hours of the morning or late in the evening. During the slower days most boats head out to deep drop for vermilion snapper in 500 to 600 feet with cut bait like squid or ballahoo, which has been very reliable.
On and around the reef off Key Largo, Capt. Chan Warner and his crew aboard the Gulfstream have had a productive week filling his coolers with lots of kingfish weighing 15 to 20 pounds, mutton 5-10 pounds and yellowtail snapper 2 to 4 pounds, while fishing in 130 feet. He’s reporting that every spot he went to was holding good numbers of fish this week; especially the kingfish that they were catching with fresh ballahoo on light triple hook jigs.
Mixed in were several big yellow jacks, barracuda, mackerel and a few sharks.
Off Islamorada, the bite has been the same with a few more black and red grouper caught, which have to be released until May 1. More kingfish, a few African pompano and amberjack were caught around the wrecks while bottom fishing live baits.
In the Gulf, the Spanish mackerel bite continues to produce in areas around structure or broken bottom. Fish averaging 2 to 4 pounds are the norm with good numbers of mangrove snappers caught as well. Those captains that have the double top-secret numbers to wrecks in the Gulf have been catching mackerel, snapper, grouper and a few cobias.
Tripletail have made a strong showing around the trap buoys found through the Gulf, averaging 2 to 8 pounds, with larger specimens caught up to 16 pounds available looking for live shrimp or small pilchards.
In the backcountry, snook season opened March 1 and already reports have been very positive with most boats targeting them catching their dinner. Snook can be found throughout Florida Bay, but the areas around Flamingo and Cape Sable seem to be the most productive areas. Live baits like pilchards, pinfish, and shrimp have the best results, but artificial lures like 5- to 7-inch jerk baits and top water poppers colors black/silver flake or gold shiners are known producers.
During the days with warmer temperatures, the tarpon activity has improved, with fish averaging 40 to 60 pounds and much larger caught on dead mullet and ladyfish fished on the bottom of channels and passes.
If you do not decide to venture out this weekend, then you got to check out the grand opening of the NEW David Wirth Gallery!! Opening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m., located at 82200 Overseas Hwy B/S in Islamorada. David Wirth is a marine wildlife hardwood/bronze sculptor. David prides himself on his unique design and creativity, offering the highest quality products and customer service. The gallery’s found right next to Mangrove Mikes Café; hope to see you there!!
For those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often!
Capt. Mike Makowski is a backcountry fishing guide and owner of Blackfoot Charters in Key Largo. His column appears biweekly. To send him fishing reports or photos, e-mail captmikemakowski5@gmail.com or call (305) 481-0111.
Comments