Winds keeping lots at the dock

The story in fishing is the wind. We’ve been off the water for four days due to the high winds, so this week’s report focuses on what we can look forward to when conditions settle down.
If you weren’t in town to feel it for yourself, we had sustained winds of 30-plus knots on Sunday. They came down to about 25 knots on Monday and then a tad more on Tuesday. It will take another couple of days for any semblance of calmness to return and, the good news is, the weekend and next week look quite favorable.
So now is a good time to re-spool your reels, clean your gear and stock up on your tackle.
When we’re faced with changeable weather, we always talk about how it will affect the fishing. Well, these high winds churning the waters, coupled with a drop in water temperatures, mean substantial changes.
Sailfishing tends to perk up with the winds. Hopefully, there will be a dirty/clean water edge right on the reef, as the sails love to patrol such an area looking for baitfish to eat. If so, this can produce banner catches of sailfish.
As far as the reef and Hawk Channel are concerned, just try your favorite spots and see what’s biting. The rough conditions tend to move the fish around. And when they can see and breathe again, they will be hungry. The later in the week you wait, the better off you’ll be.
The week’s best
Before the big blow, the SeaSquared boats did a lot of inshore fishing for snappers of all varieties — hogfish, porgies, yellowjacks and more, along with some catch-and-release shark fishing.
Greg Nacron from Boca Raton fished with Capt. Chuck Brodzki in the 2017 Islamorada Shark Fly Invitational Tournament. Despite big winds and muddy water, they caught lots of sharks, including a lemon weighing about 120 pounds. All the fishing took place inside Everglades National Park using a 14-weight fly rod and 8-inch neon orange flies.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon.
