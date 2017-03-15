Sailfish picking up and it might be time for tuna

We had a calm spell and a few days of good fishing, but Mother Nature has another cold front in store for us this week.
There were a few sailfish caught over the weekend and, as the winds swing to the north, we should see an uptick in this action.
The blackfin tuna bite continues in earnest offshore on the humps and off the reef edge. And there are still plenty of kingfish in the 10- to 20-pound class. Pilchards and bluerunners are your baits of choice.
Decent numbers of mutton snapper and amberjack have been caught on the Atlantic wrecks. Pinfish, pilchards and small bluerunners work here.
The reef bite for yellowtail snapper remains quite good, with most action taking place in the 40- to 60-foot depths. Plenty of keeper-size fish, plus some as big as 18 inches, are coming back to the docks. A fair number of muttons in the 8- to 10-pound range are on the reef, as well. You’ll also find plenty of cero mackerel and lots of kings from sub-legal size to 20 pounds. The usual assortment of cut baits as well as shrimp and pilchards work well.
The patch reefs and Hawk Channel continue to keep up with their typical array of snappers. The hogfish, porgy and Florida pompano bite have been the highlight of late. Shrimp on a jig head is the ticket, although the bigger snappers prefer small live pilchards.
We’ve seen an increase in cobia catches in and around Hawk Channel as well as in the bay and gulf. The bay waters also offer up loads of Goliath grouper and mangrove snappers.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats did a variety of fishing once the winds calmed down last week.
On the Atlantic reef, wrecks, patches and Hawk Channel, our guests caught hogfish, all the snapper varieties, porgies, sheepshead, kingfish, cero mackerel, yellowjacks, pompano and cobia. Sailfish spiced a few of the trips.
Shark fishing was good for lemons in the shallows of Florida Bay. And Capt. Joel Warrick put one of his guests on a beautiful permit.
