Closer to home is your best bet

March is traditionally our windiest month and this year is no exception. It makes fishing a challenge, especially for those who want to get offshore.
Out there, there are scant few dolphin but plenty of blackfin tuna at the Marathon and Islamorada humps. Live-baiting is the way to go for the biggest tuna over 15 pounds, and trolling works for the smaller fish in the five- to 10-pound class.
The sailfish action on the reef remains the same with a couple here and a couple there. Again, live-baiting with pilchards works well. Fishing baits out of kites works better than traditional flat-line methods. For this, you want to use goggle eyes or large pilchards.
Fishing for larger flag yellowtail snapper in the 80- to 100-foot areas on the reef gets more active daily. But the more consistent action is in the 30- to 60-foot venues, with fish ranging from just legal to as big as 18 inches. On days when there is little or no current, nice-size hogfish and porgies are coming off the reef as well. And, of course, there are plenty of groupers to be released.
The reef and wrecks still have good numbers of king mackerel. Most are in the 10- to 15-pound range, but we’ve seen a couple of smokers around 40 pounds come back to the docks. Live pilchards are the ticket.
The patch reefs and Hawk Channel continue to delivery their mixed bag of all the snapper varieties; Spanish, cero and some king mackerel; and lots of groupers to throw back. Hogfish and porgies reign supreme here and there’s been a fair amount of Florida pompano mixed among the coral heads in the channel. Shrimp is your bait of choice for everything.
We’ve had reports of a few tarpon around the bridges and channels. We need stable warm weather for this fishery to be reliable, so it should improve with each passing week.
In the bay and gulf, there are still some big kings around. We anticipate seeing permit, and the cobia should be on the move. Again, as the temps stabilize, this fishery will pick up momentum and become more consistent.
The nearshore bay wrecks still hold good numbers of Spanish mackerel and mangrove snappers. And, there are loads of sharks – bulls, blacktips and spinners – for rod-bending fun.
The week’s best
With the Spring Break weeks rolling on, the SeaSquared boats hosted many families for calm nearshore fishing on the reef and wrecks and in Hawk Channel. They came back to the dock with hogfish, all the snapper varieties, porgies, sheepshead, kingfish, cero mackerel, yellowjacks, pompano and more.
Max Jackson from Dallas fished with Capt. Chuck Brodzki and drifted live finger mullet in the bayside channels off Fiesta Key to catch three tarpon up to 75 pounds during a midnight moon tide.
A group from Florida and California fished the reef with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. Suzy, from Key West, landed a 30-pound cobia, while Michael, from Okeechobee, reeled in a 35-pound king mackerel. To finish the day, Esmond, also from Key West, landed a 40-pound kingfish. They also limited out on yellowtails.
Capt. Moe Mottice of Reel Lucky Charters in Key West reports fantastic blackfin tuna action in 200 feet south of the Key West buoy, mostly trolling ballyhoo and squid chains. Fishing along the color change, they’re catching sailfish, big bonitas and a few kings.
Sharks are everywhere right now – hammerheads, bulls and large Caribbean reefs. In the backcountry, snappers, barracudas and sharks keep their anglers busy. And they’ve seen some tarpon some in but move out with the colder weather, and they expect these fish to start to bite as soon as the temps warm up.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
Comments