Sailfish in a starring role right now.

As hoped, the sailfish bite gets better every day. Tailing conditions have prevailed in the Middle Keys, with good numbers of sails being spotted, although not all will take a bait. Pilchards are the ticket.
There is still a fair amount of blackfin tuna on the reef and we’re starting to see increased numbers of dolphin (mahi mahi) with each passing day. As we get into April, good numbers of mahi should be available.
A few kingfish linger in the oceanside venues but as the dolphin increase in quantity, the kings decrease.
Fair numbers of mutton snappers and amberjacks remain on the Atlantic wrecks. But the exciting news is the presence of permit. The muttons and A.J.s take the usual assortment of live baits, such as pinfish, pilchards and small bluerunners, while the permit are all about crabs fished on a jig head.
Because the permit make a brief appearance, the wrecks will be crowded with boats trying to get in on the action. So wait your turn and be courteous to your fellow anglers. Also, be sure to release any you may land.
On the reef, the bite for yellowtail and mutton snappers is worthwhile. The flag-size yellowtails are coming from the deeper edge of the reef in 80 to 100 feet of water, but there are plenty of keeper-size fish in the 30- to 60-foot depths.
The muttons can be enticed with a ballyhoo plug or a small live bait – pilchard or pinfish – fished on a jig head back in your slick.
Tarpon are beginning to show themselves around the bridges and channels. Check with your local bait shop for the most productive venue and best bait to use in your area.
There are also loads of sharks in the shallows, including blacktips, bulls, hammerheads, lemons and spinners. So, if the tarpon aren’t cooperating, the sharks should fulfill your desire to catch something big.
On breezy days or if you just prefer shallow-water fishing, don’t discount Florida Bay. Head out eight to 14 miles and you’ll be rewarded with non-stop action on keeper size mangrove snappers.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared boats continue to entertain Spring Breakers, mostly families. The nearshore fishing for snappers – yellowtails, lanes, muttons and mangroves – keeps the rods bent and the dinner plates full.
Hogfish, porgies, mackerel, pompano, yellowjacks and more fill out the catches. The shark action in Florida Bay is heating up nicely, with blacktips, bulls and lemons being landed and released. And Capt. Kevin Goodwin put one of his groups on a beautiful pair of permit during an afternoon half-day charter on the Kelly’s Green.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon. You can reach him at (305) 743-5305, http://SeaSquaredCharters.com and http://Facebook.com/MarathonFishing.
