In like a lion, out like a tarpon

The winds finally calmed down, and as March came to an end, we had had several nice days of fishing and it seems like just about everyone got out this week.
As April begins, there seems to be a little bit of everything going on both offshore and in the backcountry, with sailfish winding down and tarpon getting hot.
It is definitely busy season here in the Keys on the roads as well as on the water. Offshore it has been a solid mix of dolphin, bonito, blackfin tuna, kingfish, amberjack and a few sailfish and wahoo from time to time. The sailfish bite has been slow with only a few fish caught this week, but that could quickly change as we have seen during previous years.
Luckily the dolphin bite has begun to pick up with several boats reporting good numbers of schoolies 4-7 pounds, as well as a few larger fish up to 20 pounds caught while trolling ballyhoo either naked or skirted with colors blue/white or pink/white. Trolling plugs like rattle jets and cedar plugs have also been effective.
Mixed in with the dolphin have been blackfin tuna, bonito, and skipjack tunas 5 to 10 pounds caught on smaller 2- to 3-inch black/purple feathers as well as with the skirted ballyhoo.
A few lucky boats reported run-ins with a few blue and white marlin while trolling for dolphin in 600 to 800 feet. While this is awesome, it is all about being in the right place at the right time.
Bottom fishing for amberjack has been very reliable around the humps and wrecks in 150 to 350 feet, with live baits like blue runners and cut bait like bonito strips.
Captain Jon Reynolds and his crew aboard the Drop Back out of Post Card Inn Marina reported a decent sailfish bite, seeing tailers when the current was good off the reef line in Islamorada. In addition, there is a good dolphin bite in scattered depths from day to day, found around weed lines and current rips with bird activity.
On the reef, the yellowtail and kingfish bite has kept anglers coming back for more every day. Yellowtails up to 6 pounds have been caught in addition to kingfish up to 20 pounds and more in 90 to 160 feet off Key Largo and Islamorada.
Mutton snapper are being caught in these same areas, however not in the numbers as the tails and kings, averaging 7 to 14 pounss caught on the bottom with live pinfish, pilchards, and ballyhoo. Good-sized red and black groupers are also being caught, however, they must be released until May 1. Let’s hope they stick around.
The patch reef are still producing lots of action with snappers, groupers, jacks, hogfish and assorted reef fish caught daily. While the numbers of keeper fish are not red hot, if you work a few patches, you will catch a few legal hogfish and snappers for dinner. Live shrimp and pilchards fished on or near the bottom have been the hot baits to have.
Congratulations to Capt. Mike MacDonald and his team of Tom Prazen and Ret. General Tommy Dyches for winning the Upper Keys Fishing Club’s annual patch reef tournament in rough conditions this past week.
In the backcountry its tarpon time! Yes, there has been plenty of seatrout, jacks, ladyfish and a few snook, but there is also more and more tarpon showing up everyday! Thanks to some calm and warmer conditions, the tarpon bite has really turned on for anglers fishing fly and bait alike both in the backcountry and around town in the usual areas. Baits like live and fresh dead mullet and ladyfish have been the big ticket to the silver king show.
Live baits fished on the surface and dead baits fished on the bottom have also produced lots of jacks, barracudas and sharks. And this is only the beginning of tarpon season; looks like it will be another great season! See you out there!
Those of you who know me, know that to me, fishing is more than just a game, it is a way of life. So fish hard and fish often.
Capt. Mike Makowski is a backcountry fishing guide and owner of Blackfoot Charters in Key Largo. His column appears biweekly. To send him fishing reports or photos, e-mail captmikemakowski5@gmail.com or call (305) 481-0111.
Comments