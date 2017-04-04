Swamp Guides Ball tourney raises $37K for charities

The Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association celebrated its 27th annual Swamp Guides Ball with a kick off celebration and silent auction the evening of Feb. 3 and fishing tournament on Feb. 4.
This event is an all release snook, redfish and bonefish tournament with proceeds benefitting the Guides Trust Foundation, which supports Florida Keys inshore fishing guides during times of need. Proceeds also support game fish research and conservation efforts through various organizations.
Ninety-seven anglers on 47 teams turned out this year, which made for an exciting start at the Lorelei Beach at 7 a.m. Anglers experienced nice weather and good fishing, with 60 snook, 48 redfish and 13 bonefish caught and released, totaling 121 fish. Nine awards were given to: first three top teams, ladies and juniors champions and individual species champions, and top guide. Team Grand Champion award was given to angler, Richard Oliver and his guide, Capt. Brian Helms. Angler Paul Ross and his teammate, Jayce Chamizo took the Grand Champion Junior Angler award and Larecia Barber was the Lady Grand Champion fishing with Capt. Todd Monson.
This year’s event commemorated the late and beloved Capt. Hank Brown. A slide show video chronicling Hank and Joy Browns’ lives in the Keys was given to the crowd. There was also a tribute video of Upper Keys fishing guides “who poled before us.” Dr. Tom Van Lent of the Everglades Foundation gave a presentation detailing the status of Everglades Restoration progress and future projects intended to improve conditions in Florida Bay.
From the proceeds of the event, donations were made to: the Guides Trust Foundation,$31,750 and to the conservation organization Bullsugar.org, $5,000. To learn more about or support the Florida Keys Fishing Guides Association, visit fkfga.org
