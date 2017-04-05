Sailfish abundant but so are permit, tuna and more

Sailfishing continues in earnest, with more than one charter boat coming back to the dock with double-digit flags flying.
The sails have been all over the place, from as shallow as 20 to 30 feet spraying ballyhoo out to 200 feet. The best place to start looking for them is on a color change, if you can find one. This is where two colors of water come together, preferably a powdery blue and a dark blue. A wide variety of baits work, including pilchards, ballyhoo, cigar minnows and goggle eyes.
There are good numbers of dolphin showing up. Anglers are catching them while sailfishing, and those venturing offshore in the quest for tuna are finding them along the way. Weed line produce the best action, although you still want to be looking for birds, especially frigates. This also holds true along the reef.
The blackfin tuna action at the humps is thriving and there are still a few around the 150- to 250-foot range along the reef.
On the wrecks, permit reign supreme, with crabs your bait of choice. There are also a few amberjack, mutton snapper and cobia for the taking. For these, use pinfish, pilchards and live ballyhoo.
On the reef, the yellowtail snapper bite remains good. No specific depth range is holding the most fish, although deeper is better for bigger, flag-size fish.
Lots of cobia are popping up along the reef, and most are nice size fish in the 25- to 40-pound class. So be sure you have a 20-pound class outfit ready to go with a pitch bait in case one swims up to your boat. Your best baits are shrimp and small pilchards.
This holds true for the Hawk Channel area, as well, where cobia are also showing up. There are still plenty of snapper, grouper, hogfish in the channel to make for excellent fishing.
We’ve had a few large kingfish make their way onto the boats recently, with fish going 25 to 45 pounds. They’re eating big baits, such as bluerunners, goggle eyes fished out of a kite or on a float.
The tarpon action is heating up around the bridges and channels. The Middle and Upper Keys have the advantage now as the waters are a tad warmer than further west. Check with your local bait shop for the most productive venue and best bait to use in your area.
Rounding out the bridge action are loads of sharks, primarily blacktips, bulls and spinners, but some large hammerheads have made an appearance.
The week’s best
The SeaSquared trips last week ran the gamut from family fun fishing to shark and permit fishing to reef and wreck fishing. Coming back to the dock were piles of snappers, hogfish, porgy, kingfish, cero mackerel, cobia and pompano, with a few dolphin and tuna spicing the catches.
Kevin and Jacob Bennett from Gainesville Ga., had a Spring Break trip with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters that they’ll never forget. After limiting out on yellowtails (most were 12 inches to the fork), Jacob wanted to catch something big, so Wilson put him on kingfish and sharks, using live bait on a kite.
Capt. Chris Johnson specializes in offshore, gulf/bay, reef/wreck, sailfish, shark and tarpon fishing with SeaSquared Charters, docked at Faro Blanco Resort and Yacht Club in Marathon.
