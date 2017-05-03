Grouper harvest finally opens but don’t forget the tarpon, snapper and more

The eight-month grouper season opened Monday and there has been plenty of action.
The deeper areas of the main reef line, as well as the wrecks and artificial reefs, produce good catches of grouper, blacks primarily. Big baits are the name of the game for these brutes, such as grunts, bluerunners, large pinfish and legal snappers.
In Hawk Channel and on the patches, there is more of a mix of red and gag grouper, with a few blacks as well. Pinfish and smaller grunts are your best baits.
Continuing with the reef bite, fishing for yellowtail snapper remains excellent. The biggest fish come from the deepest areas along the reef and shallower wrecks in 80 to 120 feet of water. This time of year, large amounts of chum are required to get and hold their attention, but the result makes it worthwhile.
There are still plenty of keeper-size yellowtails in the shallow to mid-depth regions. And we’re starting to see increased numbers of large mangroves in these areas. A fair number of amberjack are showing up in and around the better yellowtail spots. As the yellowtails prepare to spawn, the amberjack are feasting on them.
Offshore, the dolphin bite is pretty good, with fish of all sizes coming back to the docks. One pack of birds may be on all schoolie-size fish while the next may be on slammers, so it pays to move around a lot and be constantly aware. A piece of floating debris could be a gold mine this time of year.
There is still plenty of blackfin tuna at the humps along with the occasional wahoo, typically found under debris.
At the bridges, the tarpon bite remains quite active. Live mullet, pinfish or crabs are your baits of choice, depending on where you’re fishing. Check with your local tackle shop for what works in your area. If you don’t know how to get your own mullet, shoot us an email at seasquared@bellsouth.net and we will put you in contact with our provider.
In Florida Bay, there’s excellent fishing for good-size mangrove snapper. And check the wrecks for keeper-size gag grouper.
The week’s best
Tarpon season kicked into action for the SeaSquared boats this week. We fished both the Seven Mile and Bahia Honda bridges, and our guests had good early-season landing rates. As we continue reef, wreck and bay fishing, we are rewarded with ever-larger yellowtails and mangroves, with a few muttons mixed in.
Ed and John from Maryland fished with Capt. Kevin Wilson of Knee Deep Charters out of the Geiger Key Marina. The limited out on yellowtail on the reef and released two big lemon sharks and broke off a nurse shark.
